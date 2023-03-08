Colorectal cancer: who is really at risk?

EH: How often do you think people dismiss them and assume they have mundane digestive problems? How can you tell the difference?

FSS: That’s a big problem. How do you know that the symptoms you have are concerning? In general, rectal bleeding is always considered to be abnormal. If you have rectal bleeding, something is wrong. Previously, if a young man had rectal bleeding, hemorrhoidsWe now know that young people are also at risk of colon cancer. Rectal bleeding is usually present because the cancer is most often in the rectum or left side. Another reason to worry is if you notice something different. You normally go to the bathroom every day, but now you may not be able to. Or someone who normally goes once a day but has diarrhea or narrow bowel movements. In such cases, if it persists for several weeks, a doctor should be consulted.

EH: How much does genetics play into colorectal cancer?

FSS: The majority of at least 50% of colorectal cancers are sporadic. They are average people with no family history and no abnormal genes. Another third have a family history, and another quarter have rare hereditary cancers caused by abnormal mutations in genes that greatly increase the risk of colorectal cancer.

EH: What are the current screening guidelines? How many people actually screen?

FSS: A few years ago, the American Cancer Society recommended age start screening At 45, other societies have failed as well. Therefore, the average person, male or female, of all races, with no family history and no inflammatory disease, begins screening at age 45. In the US, her 68% of probably eligible people actually get adequate screening. we want to do better.

EH: What if someone has a family history?

FSS: If you have a family history of colon cancer, such as a first-degree relative, we recommend that you begin screening 10 years earlier than the age at which the relative first developed the disease. If you get sick at 50, you want to start at 30. If you get sick at 30, you’ll want to start at 20.

EH: Do screenings ever end?

FSS: Screening is generally done at ages 75 and older. That said, a lot of people would say I’m great at 75. Should we stop screening? Most practitioners would say no. Guidelines are guidelines, but we look at the patient. From age 45 he screened between the ages of 75 and nothing happened and the chances of something happening are so low that some people stop. But if you’re someone who had polyps during screening, we may continue.

EH: The pandemic has also expanded the use of less invasive colorectal cancer tests, such as testing stool for blood signs. What do you think of them?

FSS: So the proverb most of us use is that the best tests are the ones that are done and screening is better than no screening. We don’t screen 100% of people. Even if we try to screen everyone who needs screening in the United States, Colonoscopy, not capable enough to do everything. The only way to reach 100 is with other screening methods. Used in the right way they are great.However, if the test is positive, whether it is a blood and stool test, a stool-based genetic test, or a hypothetical ColonoscopyTo complete the evaluation, you should proceed to a colonoscopy.

EH: Let’s talk about trends.there is It used to be a profile identifying people at risk for the disease, but that seems to be changing. Can you draw us a picture?

FSS: This is terrifying. The majority of people who get colorectal cancer are still older people. The biggest risk factors are family history and her age over 50. I was also thinking about certain risk factors such as obesity, smoking and western diet. However, over the past two decades, we have recognized an increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer among young people. It is called juvenile colorectal cancer. These are people under screening age who develop colorectal cancer in their 20s. Most are white and often female. They are most commonly accompanied by rectal bleeding. These patients are often healthy, exercising and self-monitoring patients with no family history. And the most frightening thing is that they often develop advanced-stage, highly malignant cancer.

EH: Are these tumors that occur in young people different from those that occur in older patients?

FSS: Most often, the cancer is on the left side of the colon, near the rectum. Biologically, it appears to be more aggressive than colon cancer in the elderly. We still don’t know why this is happening. People speculate that it’s related to something people in this age group may have been exposed to, whether it’s the environment or food.

EH: Does it indicate more advanced cancer because you are not of screening age or because of the cancer itself?

FSS: One interesting thing has to do with age.If you are dealing with lesions that bleed and the person has started anemiaOlder people with heart or lung disease develop symptoms sooner than younger people who can tolerate the blood count dropping off the floor. they don’t really feel it. This is one of the problems with presenting later. Another issue is the number of people in this age group who do not see a doctor.maybe they were seen by someone pediatrician However, there are no primary care physicians to do regular blood tests because there have been no doctors for years. But young men do not understand it. Also, many are old enough to have canceled their parents’ health insurance but not purchased new insurance. Also, many doctors don’t think young people will get cancer. As such, there is a need to raise awareness among both patients and healthcare providers.

EH: Do you think the screening rules need to change at all based on younger trends?

FSS: Bringing the age down to 45 was incredible for us. And we did this because we were aware of the young situation that was going on and tried to influence it in some small way. Since lowering the age at which screening began, the greatest increase in screening in the last few years was between age 45 and age 50. I don’t think it’s necessary to lower the screening age again. All we have to do is observe what impact changes in screening age and increased awareness have and hopefully reduce colorectal cancer incidence in the next few years. will do

yes: There are also some populations at higher risk. can you tell me who they are?

FSS: Therefore, when looking at the overall group of patients in terms of who presents with it and who dies from it, there is no doubt that there is some variation based on ethnicity. They are disproportionately diagnosed with a high prevalence of cancer, are diagnosed later in the disease, and have lower overall survival than Caucasians, American Indians and Asians.

EH: Are you at increased risk because of inequitable care, genetic or environmental differences, or all of the above?

FSS: From a biological point of view, no specific genetic differences or differences in tumor DNA are seen. So we need to look at other things, such as inequities in care. Screening guidelines are the same, but the guidelines only tell you what to test and when to start. Some of the bigger issues are spreading the word and what kind of trust we have in the medical community. is actually found to exist. If you don’t trust your doctor, you won’t listen to screening tests, especially invasive screening tests. And you have to understand what people need. Sometimes interpreting so that the patient truly understands the nuances of what is being discussed; Sometimes there is no These are all barriers that need to be deeply understood. It is not enough just to have a doctor offer you a colonoscopy.

EH: If there is one message you would like to convey to the public, what is it?

FSS: You are the one who knows your body best. Age doesn’t matter. I tell my patients to think about themselves and notice changes. Every decade of our lives we notice a change. We need to understand and be aware of them. How often do you go to the bathroom? How does your stomach feel afterwards? look at your flight Many people do not see their stools. How do you know if you have blood in your stool without looking at it? I know it’s not the prettiest thing, but you have to look. You should watch your weight and appetite. Sometimes a patient comes in and puts him on the scale and he’s lost 10 pounds, but he doesn’t realize it..

EH: Anything else?

FSS: Know your family history. If you don’t know your family history, go and ask your parents today, tell me, what did my grandparents die of? Ask before all those families are gone. In many cases, if you don’t ask, people will know to some extent. Similarly, Grandma died of stomach cancer. where in your stomach? pancreas?Colon? stomach? Also, if you feel you have many cancer patients in your family, talk to your doctor and ask about genetic testing. Hey, does my family history sound crazy to you? Does it sound like you need a genetic test? And finally, I always tell my patients: