Health
Stress may lead to cognitive decline, study finds
CNN
—
A new study finds that people with high stress levels are more likely to experience cognitive decline, affecting their ability to remember, concentrate, and learn new things.
Stress is known to put physical strain on the body, increasing the risk of things like stroke and a weakened immune response.
of studyPresented at the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, researchers found that participants with high stress levels were more likely to have uncontrolled cardiovascular risk factors and poor lifestyle factors.
But even after adjusting for many of these physical risk factors, researchers found that people with high stress levels were 37% more likely to have cognitive decline.
A person suffering from memory loss may be stressed because of the challenges it poses. But the new research also suggests a reverse link, where feelings of stress have detrimental effects on cognition, says co-author of the study and associate professor of preventive medicine and epidemiology at Emory University. Dr. Ambar Kulshreshtha said. .
“Stress not only worsens current cognitive performance, it can actually have long-term detrimental effects.
The new study builds on data from a long-term, federally-funded study aimed at understanding disparities in brain health, particularly among blacks and those living in the southern region known as the “stroke zone.” increase. Thousands of participants were asked to self-assessment of stress, surveyed on standardized assessments of cognitive function, and checked in regularly over a decade.
The relationship between stress and cognitive function is a ‘vicious cycle,’ says Dr. Amy Arnsten, professor of neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine.
“These stress signaling pathways are released and rapidly impair higher cognitive functions in the prefrontal cortex, including working memory,” said Arnsten, who studies the effects of stress on the brain. is not involved in the new research.
“When you have chronic stress, you actually lose gray matter in your prefrontal cortex. It’s an area that gives.”
The new study found that the association between increased stress and cognitive decline was similar for both black and white participants, but black participants reported higher levels of stress overall.
“Blacks report more exposure to chronic stressors such as discrimination,” the study’s authors wrote. “This finding suggests that high levels of perceived stress increase the risk of cognitive decline, regardless of race.”
Previous studies have shown that black adults are about 50% more likely to stroke Older blacks are about twice as likely as white adults Alzheimer’s disease Or another dementia.
Although stress has also been found to increase steadily with age, this study showed that the association between stress and cognitive function was relatively consistent across ages. Age ranged from 45 to 98 years at the time of the most recent assessment.
People with a family history are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but that’s not the only risk factor.
There are about a dozen that have been identified as modifiable risk factors, or factors that can be changed to lower your risk of developing dementia.
Stress should be considered one of those factors, Kulshreshtha said, and he and his fellow researchers recommend regular screening for stress in primary care settings to minimize that risk. and called for targeted intervention.
“There are few treatments for dementia, they are very expensive and not readily available, so the best way to deal with dementia is prevention,” said Krushleshta.
“Stress is everywhere. But there are tools that aid our ability to manage and reduce stress.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/07/health/high-stress-lower-cognition-study-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stress may lead to cognitive decline, study finds
- Report: Donald Trumps VP Short List is a Whos Who of particularly awful Republican women
- Ms. Iriana and OASE KIM Working visit to Lampung province
- North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
- $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner drops $25.5 million on Hollywood Hills mansion
- Google I/O 2023 will take place on May 10, following the annual ‘Save the Date’ I/O 2023 puzzle
- Why did it take so long to help Syria earthquake? – BBC News
- No need to worry about bird flu
- India Inc should opt for more capex, says Modi
- Statement from the Secretary of the Interior on the Illegal Immigration Bill
- Dax Shepard net worth: How much money is the American actor, comedian, writer and podcaster?
- Women’s tennis wins both weekly WCC Awards