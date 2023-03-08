COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, and Vaccines by Race/Ethnicity as of Winter 2022

Three years after the World Health Organization, Distinctive After the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020, U.S. data show relatively low numbers of cases and deaths through late 2022, with more than eight in 10 (81%) receiving at least one treatment. I was receiving COVID-19 vaccination dose As of 23 February 2023, only 17% of people aged 5 years and older were on renewed bivalent booster doses. Over the course of the pandemic, racial disparities in cases and deaths widened during mutation surges and narrowed as cases and deaths declined. Overall, however, Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Alaska Native (AIAN) people have been the most affected by the health impact of the pandemic, especially when data are adjusted to account for age differences by race and ethnicity. Serious. Black and Hispanic people were less likely than their white counterparts to be vaccinated during the early stages of the immunization rollout, but disparities in rates receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine persisted over time. and reversed in Hispanic populations. about half as likely as Caucasians.

This data note presents COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity as of December 2022, and as of February 2023, based on federal data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). presents the latest information on vaccination by race and ethnicity in the United States. ).

What is the status of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race/ethnicity?

Racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths have widened and narrowed over the course of the pandemic, but when data are adjusted to account for age differences by race/ethnicity, AIAN, black , indicating that a higher proportion of Hispanics have seen fewer infections and deaths than whites during most of the course of the pandemic.

Early in the pandemic, there was a large racial disparity in COVID-19 cases. As overall infection rates fell, the gap narrowed. However, during the winter 2022 spike associated with the Omicron subspecies, age-adjusted infection rates among Hispanic (4,404.9 per 100,000), AIAN (4,148.6 per 100,000), and Black (3,029.4 per 100,000) populations are Asian (2,873.4 per 100,000) and Caucasian (2,826.4 per 100,000) as of January 2022 (Figure 1). Then, in the spring of 2022, the infection rate fell and the inequality narrowed again. During the summer of 2022, Hispanics, AIANs, Blacks, and Asians had higher age-adjusted infection rates compared to Caucasians, with slightly elevated infection rates. In the fall and winter of 2022, infection rates declined across groups, but as of December 2022, age-adjusted COVID-19 infection rates were higher among Hispanics (488 per 100,000) and It was highest among AIAN people (440 per 100,000). Caucasians and Asians had the lowest infection rates, 313 per 100,000 and 329 per 100,000, respectively.

Early in the pandemic, mortality rates for most color groups were significantly higher than for whites, but since the late summer of 2020, mortality rates for whites are higher than for some groups of color, or There were several similar periods. However, age-adjusted data show that AIAN, black, and Hispanic people have higher mortality rates compared to whites for most of the pandemic, especially during the surge. As of March, among the Omicron surge, age-adjusted mortality rates for blacks (37.6 per 100,000), AIANs (34.8 per 100,000), and Hispanics (30.0 per 100,000) were lower than those for whites ( 23.5 per 100,000 people). 100,000) (Fig. 1). Following that surge, inequality narrowed as mortality declined. As of December 2022, age-adjusted mortality rates were similar across groups: 4.4 per 100,000 for whites, 3.8 per 100,000 for AIANs, 3.7 per 100,000 for blacks, and 100,000 for Hispanics. 3.5 per person and 3.2 per 100,000 for Hispanics. Asian.

Despite fluctuating racial and ethnic patterns of cases and deaths over time, total Cumulative age-adjusted data AIAN and Hispanic people are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection, indicating that AIAN, Hispanic, and Black people are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to Caucasians. As of December 28, 2022, cumulative age-adjusted data showed that AIAN and Hispanic people were approximately 1.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 compared to Caucasians (Figure 2). ). AIAN people were twice as likely to die from her COVID-19 as whites were, while Hispanics and blacks had a mortality rate of 1.7 for him. 1.6 times more than Caucasians, respectively. AIAN, Black, and Hispanic people also have an increased risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 compared to whites.

What are the COVID-19 vaccination and booster patterns by race/ethnicity?

The disparity in coverage of at least one COVID-19 vaccination narrowed over time, reversing for Hispanics, but persisting for blacks.. KFF analysis At both the federal and state levels, we found that there were large gaps in vaccination among black and Hispanic populations during the early stages of vaccination rollout that narrowed over time and eventually reversed among Hispanic populations. shows. Despite this progress, black immunization gaps persist.according to CDC, more than 8 in 10 (81%) had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 23 February 2023, and 76% of those who received at least one dose had race / Ethnicity was known. Based on those of known race/ethnicity, approximately half (51%) of blacks have received at least one dose, 57% of whites and two-thirds (67%) of Hispanics ), more than 7 of 10 natives had received at least one vaccination. Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) (71%), Asian (73%), and AIAN (78%) people (Figure 3).

Overall, very few people got the latest bivalent booster vaccine, and blacks and Hispanics are about half as likely as whites to ever get this booster. It has been updated divalent booster Protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and variants of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron. These boosters will be available to anyone ages 12 and up on September 2, 2022, and will be available to anyone age 12 to her age 11 on October 12, 2022. . After the last COVID-19 vaccine. CDC report Overall, 17% of people aged 5 years and older had received the updated bivalent booster vaccine as of 23 February 2023, and race/ethnicity data are available for 90% of those vaccinated . Based on persons of known race/ethnicity, 21% of eligible Asians received bivalent booster doses, a higher proportion than Caucasians (16%). %) and NHOPI (11%) had slightly lower rates, whereas eligible Black (9%) and Hispanic (8%) people were more likely to receive a bivalent booster dose. about half of their Caucasian counterparts (Figure 3).

discussion

Although case and mortality gaps widened and narrowed over the course of the pandemic, age-adjusted data show that AIAN, black, and Hispanic populations outperformed whites for most of the course of the pandemic. have had high case numbers and mortality, and they experience high rates of infection, hospitalization, and mortality overall.

Data show significantly increased risk of COVID-19 illness and death in people who are unvaccinated or who have Not receiving the updated bivalent booster doseDuring the initial vaccine rollout, black and Hispanic people were less likely to receive the vaccine than their white counterparts. It diminished over time, reversed in Hispanics, but persisted in blacks. Despite these improvements in initial vaccination coverage, overall uptake of updated bivalent booster doses has so far been slow, with eligible black and Hispanic populations outstripping their white counterparts. were about half as likely to have been inoculated with updated boosters.

Overall, these data suggest that while the pandemic has contributed to heightened awareness and attention to racial disparities, they persist, reflecting underlying structural inequalities. is showing. The findings not only put people of color at higher risk of exposure, illness, and death as the COVID-19 recovery continues, but also suggest that measures to address the inequalities that bridge the gaps in access to healthcare. It emphasizes the importance of a continued focus on fairness and effort.