Report predicts half the world will be overweight by 2035

Share on Pinterest Experts say telling people to eat healthy and exercise is not enough to tackle the global obesity crisis. EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/Getty Images A new report predicts that half the world will be overweight or obese by 2035.

The report’s authors say the increase could strain health care systems and cause $4 trillion in economic damage.

They say food insecurity and climate change are among the culprits.

Experts say we need to look at how our communities are designed to deal with issues like nutrition, transport and housing. More than half of the world’s population is projected to be overweight or obese in the next 12 years, according to new data. report. This increase is projected to result in 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children being obese by 2035, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2023 report. The World Obesity Federation modeling also predicts that childhood obesity rates will rise dramatically, with boy obesity rates doubling to 208 million and girl obesity rates increasing 125% to 175 million. I’m here. “Governments and policymakers around the world need to do everything they can to avoid shifting the health, social and economic costs onto younger generations.” Louise Bauer PhD, President of the World Obesity Federation, said: press release“It means urgently looking at the systems and underlying factors that contribute to obesity and actively engaging young people in solutions. We have an opportunity to help billions of people.”

The report’s trend lines also point out that the health and economic impact of global obesity could be potentially enormous. Atlas projects that the economic impact of failure to treat and prevent these rising rates could reach $4.32 trillion by the 2030s. “We all have to be somewhat cautious about predicting the human condition, but right now about a third of the world’s population is obese or overweight, and despite very expensive prescription medications, the trend is very small.” Nothing seems to change the Dr. David CutlerA doctor, primary care physician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in California, told Healthline. “Obesity is associated with a variety of health problems, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. , the individual’s quality of life may be compromised.” In association with, new research Published in Journal of the American Medical Association We found that both obesity and diabetes increased among young adults aged 20 to 44 from 2009 to 2020, seemingly confirming the rising trend in the United States. Obesity rates among these young adults rose from 32% in 2009 to about 41% in 2020, and diabetes rates rose from 3% to 4% in the same frame. “If 50% of the world’s population becomes obese by 2035, it will have far-reaching consequences for individuals and societies,” said Cutler. “We underscore the urgent need for preventative measures and public health interventions to address this growing health crisis. likely to be relevant.

Some of the most significant increases in overweight and obesity rates are likely to be seen in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where health systems are less prepared to respond to additional prevention and treatment efforts. The least tidy. “This is not a new trend, but it is very concerning that it continues and is affecting children.” Doctor.wajahat mehaldirector of the Yale Metabolic Health and Weight Loss Program at Yale Medicine in Connecticut, told Healthline. Having access to quality, nutritious foods is essential for a healthier life, but these are often expensive or difficult to obtain. “The main problem with nutrition is the easy availability of high-calorie processed foods, which are designed to reward you quickly without making you feel very full or satisfied,” says Mehal. explains Mr. “The food environment is very unhealthy. Countries such as Japan and Vietnam, which have been successful in maintaining traditional diets, have seen gradual increases in obesity rates.”

The factors driving the weight problem and increasing rates of obesity are complex, and the solutions are even more complex. Experts, including the report’s authors, say it’s not as simple as telling people to eat healthier and exercise more. Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation, said in a press release: “We want to be clear: the economic impact of obesity is not the individual’s fault living with the disease.” , the result of our inability to provide the environment, medical care, food and support systems we all need to live happy and healthy lives.” A variety of factors other than dietary nutrition may also be driving these increases, including genetic predisposition and increased levels of ‘obesity-inducing contaminants’ in the environment. “Chemical pollutants have been shown to have endocrine effects that promote weight gain and obesity,” the report states. “Collectively known as endocrine disruptors, these chemical contaminants have been found in food packaging, cosmetics, roadside dust, and home furnishings.” Climate change is also playing a role. “Climate change will increase food insecurity,” says the report. “We know that extreme food insecurity leads to undernutrition, whereas mild or moderate food insecurity is associated with obesity.”