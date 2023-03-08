Free support to help you quit smoking in Telford and Requin





Those interested in quitting smoking in Telford and Wrekin are reminded that help is on hand before No Tobacco Day (March 8).

The Telford & Wrekin Council’s Healthy Lifestyles team has expert smoking cessation advisors who can provide residents with personalized one-on-one support, free of charge, over the phone or in person. The service can provide people with the tools and confidence to reach their smoking cessation goals, provide knowledge of community support, and advise on the correct methods of nicotine replacement therapy. Kelly Middleton (Lab), Minister for Leisure, Public Health and Welfare, Equality and Partnerships, quit smoking a year ago with the help of a quit smoking adviser. Because of her flexibility, Kelly decided to have regular one-on-one sessions over the phone with her smoking cessation advisor. Executive Director Kelly Middleton said: “By quitting smoking, it made a big difference physically and mentally. “Now that my focus has improved, I’ve hit the gym occasionally, and I’ve rediscovered my love for orange juice, my taste buds are back! “I’ve also saved thousands of pounds since quitting smoking, which has helped me through this cost-of-living crisis. “I had previously tried to quit smoking, but I did it on my own without support and it didn’t work. “This time, I enlisted the help of my quit smoking advisor, Lindsay. “She was lovely, did a great job, kept me on track and reminded me of my motivation to quit smoking. “It just shows that it’s never too late to quit or try again. Every time you try to quit, you’re one step closer to success. “Anyone who needs help quitting smoking is encouraged to contact the Healthy Lifestyles team to speak with a smoking cessation advisor.” Catherine Sixsmith, Smoking Cessation Advisor for the Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “With support, you are more likely to quit smoking. You are up to three times more likely to succeed. “To help people set quit dates, we can find out which nicotine replacement therapies are available and are suitable for each individual. “Everyone is different and has different expectations when it comes to quitting smoking, so we tailor our support to people’s needs to find the right way to reach their goals. “We have helped hundreds of people in Telford and Requin to quit and stay smoke-free, so please get in touch.” If you live or work in Telford and Wrequin, our Healthy Lifestyle team can help you free and confidential. Book online: https://www.telford.gov.uk/healthylifestyles Or you can send it by email: [email protected] Or Phone: 01952 382582

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.telford.gov.uk/News/Details/16712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos