



East Lansing, Michigan — Recently, a lab at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine made a breakthrough in the field of DNA research. Kathy Meek, professor in the Veterinary Medicine Wing, hosts a lab dedicated to DNA-dependent protein kinases, or DNA-PK. "This large complex is the protein complex that recognizes genes when the DNA is actually cut on both strands," Meek said. If a strand breaks, the cell can fix the break on one strand because the other strand holds it, so if both strands are broken, the ends scatter. This is what happens in most cancer cells. In the age of COVID-19, Meek says he worked with two teams to tackle the problem. "Surprisingly, what these two groups we worked with showed that when DNA-PK finds two ends and joins them together, it forms two complexes that look completely different. There were different numbers of proteins present, so they were different, and the orientation of the DNA—PK with DNA ends—was really different," she said. So how does this discovery affect the future? Meek proposed CRISPR, a gene-editing strategy that cuts DNA and allows natural DNA to take over. "And DNA-PK is the enzyme that initiates the process of fixing DNA, which ends after CRISPR. By promoting the formation of one complex over another in any insect, we can now bias the results." I asked Meek how he felt when all this new information was discovered. "When you do something in the lab and see the results, you're the only one in the world who knows it," she said. Holy cow, I'm the only one in the whole world who knows how this works."

