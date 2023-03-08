Weekly Immunization Update – 8 March 2023 – CESPHN





Childhood routine immunization Australia has observed a downward trend in child immunization coverage over the past two years, particularly among First Nations children. The Department of Health and Human Services plans promotional activities from April 2023 in response to declining childhood vaccination rates. The campaign aims to highlight the importance of childhood immunization and encourage parents to complete the immunization schedule in a timely manner. The Chief Medical Officer wrote: Letter to immunization provider The campaign aims to highlight and provide information to help providers identify children whose immunizations have expired, raise awareness about immunizations and combat misinformation. Co-administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccines: MBS claims Can the influenza vaccine service be offered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine service? Atagi advises that the COVID-19 vaccination and influenza vaccination can be given at the same time. These services may be offered during the same attendance. Which MBS items can be claimed for co-administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccines? The Vaccine Suitability Assessment MBS item is charged for COVID-19 vaccination. Influenza vaccine can be administered at the applicable MBS attendance item. While health-care workers are not required by law to bill flu vaccination attendees, a patient who also received her COVID-19 booster vaccination as part of the same care opportunity is entitled to MBS. A lump sum claim should be made for the suitability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Service-wide rating component.look Medicare Fact Sheet. Influenza Vaccine: Supply and Timing flu vaccine It is available free of charge through the National Immunization Program (NIP). Target audience From April 2023. Information is available to assist providers in managing, deploying, and conducting 2023 flu vaccine clinics. Influenza Vaccine Clinic Reminder Checklist: Download and check influenza vaccination Provider toolkit – asap Check pre-allocation Ordering Influenza Vaccine – From 6 March 2023 onwards, please visit the NSW Vaccine Center portal to pre-order your vaccine. delivery confirmation Influenza Vaccine Preallocation Order NSW Vaccine Center Portal – approx. Mid April get the flu vaccine After April, to protect the peak flu season (usually June to September) Providers are encouraged to review the following resources: Immunization Knowledge Sharing (SKAI) resources: Adolescent Vaccination: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Due to the impact of the pandemic, fewer adolescent vaccinations were given in 2020 and 2021 than in 2019. young people missed school-based program vaccines (Boostrix, Gardasil 9, Nimenrix) can be received during the pandemic catch-up vaccination From your primary care physician or other immunization provider. Read the full NCIRS report”Impact of COVID-19 on school-based immunization programs”. Bivalent versus original COVID-19 booster vaccine A bivalent booster vaccine for COVID-19 was developed to provide broader protection against the virus. This article Review the safety of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and who should be vaccinated. NIP Advice for Immunization Providers This collection contains program advice for providers administering vaccines through the National Immunization Program (NIP). Updated resource vaccination education NCIRS Influenza and COVID-19 Update almost: Annual Flu Webinar to learn more about COVID-19 and the latest flu vaccination recommendations for 2023. when: Thursday | March 16, 2023 | 12.00 – 1:00pm (AEDT) Register now for free Lunch and Learning: Milestone Checks at Childhood Routine Immunization Appointments almost: Join us for lunch and learn the milestone check presentation. Make the most of your childhood immunization schedule. Learn how to properly provide milestone checks to children attending your practice for scheduled immunizations. when: Tuesday | March 28, 2023 | 12:30-13:30 Register now for free CESPHN Annual Immunization Update almost: Updates on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the NSW Flu vaccination programme, and more.Agenda undecided when: Tuesday | April 4, 2023 | 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM (AEDT) Register now for free

Weekly Immunization Update – March 8, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cesphn.org.au/news/immunisation-weekly-update-8-march-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

