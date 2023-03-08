



March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and one of the most worrying trends is the increasing number of young people being diagnosed. Now, according to new research, deaths from young colorectal cancer appear to be more common in certain parts of the country, including ours. Experts still don’t understand why colon cancer cases in people under the age of 50 are increasing dramatically. But there may be clues to discover where it’s happening. “Our comprehensive results show that the geographic pattern of the youngest colorectal cancer patients differs substantially from the slightly older early-onset colorectal cancer patients in the 35- to 49-year-old age bracket. That was it,” said Dr. Black Buchalter. From the Cleveland Clinic. “Among the youngest patients, we found notable hotspots in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.” Blake Buchalter is the lead author of the study from the Cleveland Clinic. He said no studies of this kind have actually been done before in terms of tracking the geographic patterns of death from early-onset colorectal cancer. In addition to finding mortality hot spots, the research team also found three significant cold spots, including the Southwest, California, and Mountain West. It is currently unclear why death from early-onset colorectal cancer is more common in certain regions. But Buchalter says he plans to investigate further in the future. “Basically, this study is trying to figure out what real geographic disparities in early-onset colorectal cancer mortality look like, and then figure out what’s driving them. It is said that According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer among men and women in the United States. Screening for colorectal cancer should start at age 45. People at higher risk may need to be screened sooner, but should talk to their doctor first. Related: Detroit Free Press Editor Talks Stage 4 Colon Cancer Battle

