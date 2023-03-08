Quit Smoking on No Tobacco Day :: North Cumbria Integrated Care





Smokers in Cumbria are urged to quit on No Smoking Day, as research has shown that smoking significantly increases the risk of dementia. A study by Alzheimer’s Research UK found that dementia is the most feared health condition for people over the age of 55, more than cancer. are recognized to increase the risk of dementia. In addition to causing 16 types of cancer, heart disease, stroke and COPD, smoking increases the chance of developing dementia. Toxins in cigarettes damage blood vessels, kill brain cells and neurons, and increase the chance of heart attack, stroke, and dementia. Quitting smoking improves brain health and reduces the chance of dementia at any age. Liz McDonald, Smoking Cessation Advisor at Cumberland Hospital, said: If you can quit smoking, you will live longer and feel better. Regardless of age or smoking history. “Smoking can affect every part of the body, from the skin to the brain. It causes heart attacks, strokes and cancer. Nonsmokers live up to 10 years longer than smokers. It is expected.” “When you quit smoking, you feel better, live longer, and spend more money. “You can’t change your age, but you can reduce your risk of dementia and it’s never too late to quit.” Click here for free advice and smoking cessation support FreshQuit.co.uk How your body recovers when you quit smoking 20 minutes later Your pulse rate will begin to return to normal. 8 hours later Your oxygen levels have been restored and the levels of harmful carbon monoxide in your blood have been cut in half. 48 hours later All carbon monoxide is emitted. Mucus is drained from the lungs, and taste and smell are improved. 72 hours later If you feel that your breathing has become easier, it is because your bronchi have started to relax. Also, your energy increases. 2-12 weeks later Circulation is improved, so blood is pumped to the heart and muscles. After 6 weeks: Smokers who quit have better mental health than those who continue to smoke. One study found that benefits were seen in as little as 6 weeks and were maintained for years after discontinuation. 3-9 months later Coughing, wheezing, and breathing problems improve as lung function improves. 1 year later Great news! The risk of heart attack is halved compared to smokers. 10 years later The risk of dying from lung cancer is halved compared to smokers. fact Smoking puts you at a much higher risk of developing dementia.

Let’s make No Tobacco Day 2023 a day to quit smoking completely.

Smoking cessation aids increase the chances of quitting, making quit attempts less stressful and more likely to succeed.

Stopping makes more money. If he smokes 10 cigarettes a day, he could gain an extra 40 pounds in a week and an extra 1,600 pounds in a year when he quits.

After a few weeks of quitting smoking, your stress and anxiety will decrease and you will feel calmer. It’s a myth that smoking helps with stress.

Support from your local smoking cessation service will maximize your chances of success. Your GP or pharmacist can also offer advice and tips to help you quit smoking. Learn more about smoking and dementia risk here https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/about-dementia/risk-factors-and-prevention/smoking-and-dementia

