No Smoking Day: Smokers are unaware that quitting smoking reduces their risk of dementia.





Smokers in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are being urged to quit on No Smoking Day (8 March) as research shows that smokers are more likely to develop dementia.

The annual Awareness Day encourages smokers to try to quit, and this year’s theme is “Smoking protects brain health”

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, dementia is the most feared health condition for people over the age of 55, more serious than other life-threatening illnesses including cancer and diabetes.[1]

Still YouGov data [2] Commissioned by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), in the East Midlands, 18% of smokers know that smoking increases the risk of dementia. 75-80% People who know that smoking causes lung disease and cancer.

Smoking increases the risk of developing dementia [3]Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, in particular, harm the vascular system (heart and blood vessels) and the brain. [4]Studies also suggest that quitting smoking significantly reduces this risk. [5]smoking has been identified as one of 12 risk factors that, if completely eliminated, could prevent or delay up to 40% of cases of dementia.[3]

But according to data from Alzheimer’s Research UK, only a third of adults in the UK know there are things they can do to reduce their risk of dementia. [1]Smoking is one of them.

Matt Barney, Minister for Adult Social Welfare and Public Health, Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“As part of No Smoking Day, it is important to raise awareness about the effects of smoking on the brain and other parts of the body. We all know that quitting smoking is one way to help reduce your risk of developing dementia.

Between April and October of last year, the County Council’s Your Health Your Way service helped nearly 2,400 new quitters. The service offers a variety of free support and resources to help you quit the habit.If you want to quit, please take a look. www.yourhealthnotts.co.ukphone 0115 772 2515 or email [email protected]“

Nottingham City Council Adult Social Care and Health Portfolio Holder Linda Woodings said:

“There are many reasons smokers decide to quit. I understand how difficult it is to quit, but it is really important to never quit.

“No Smoking Day is a good time to remember the damage smoking causes and the huge impact it has on your health and well-being, including the increased likelihood that smokers will develop dementia.

“Every time you try to quit, you are one step closer to success. If you live in Nottingham, smoke, want to quit, or are considering quitting, support is available through StubIt. It’s there to help individuals take the first steps towards a smoke-free lifestyle.”

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Smoking and Tobacco Alliance

Tobacco is a priority for both the City of Nottingham and County Nottinghamshire Health and Welfare Commissions, consistent with the integrated health system’s priority of reducing health inequalities.

The Smoking and Tobacco Alliance Group of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire provides a collective voice to partners working on tobacco control across the system, enabling them to work together towards shared ambitions.

On No Tobacco Day, the Alliance is pleased to announce the ambitions and long-term vision agreed upon by all involved.Ensure that adult smoking is reduced to 5% or less by 2035 across Nottinghamshire and the City of Nottingham. In addition to this, we want to make the harm of smoking a thing of the past for future generations so that every person born in 2022 will be a non-smoker by the time she turns 18.th 2040 birthday.

We are also looking at what we need to do to achieve these ambitions, and later in March we will outline the actions we need to take over the next three years to begin our journey. We plan to publish the implementation plan.

Residents of the City of Nottingham can access smoking cessation support through Stubit!and www.ncgpa.org.uk/stub-it,

Nottinghamshire residents can access smoking cessation support through Your Health Your Way at https://yourhealthnotts.co.uk/support/stop-smoking/

