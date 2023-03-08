Health
No Smoking Day: Smokers are unaware that quitting smoking reduces their risk of dementia.
No Smoking Day: Smokers are unaware that quitting smoking reduces their risk of dementia.
Smokers in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are being urged to quit on No Smoking Day (8 March) as research shows that smokers are more likely to develop dementia.
The annual Awareness Day encourages smokers to try to quit, and this year’s theme is “Smoking protects brain health”
According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, dementia is the most feared health condition for people over the age of 55, more serious than other life-threatening illnesses including cancer and diabetes.[1]
Still YouGov data [2] Commissioned by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), in the East Midlands, 18% of smokers know that smoking increases the risk of dementia. 75-80% People who know that smoking causes lung disease and cancer.
Smoking increases the risk of developing dementia [3]Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, in particular, harm the vascular system (heart and blood vessels) and the brain. [4]Studies also suggest that quitting smoking significantly reduces this risk. [5]smoking has been identified as one of 12 risk factors that, if completely eliminated, could prevent or delay up to 40% of cases of dementia.[3]
But according to data from Alzheimer’s Research UK, only a third of adults in the UK know there are things they can do to reduce their risk of dementia. [1]Smoking is one of them.
Matt Barney, Minister for Adult Social Welfare and Public Health, Nottinghamshire County Council, said:
“As part of No Smoking Day, it is important to raise awareness about the effects of smoking on the brain and other parts of the body. We all know that quitting smoking is one way to help reduce your risk of developing dementia.
Between April and October of last year, the County Council’s Your Health Your Way service helped nearly 2,400 new quitters. The service offers a variety of free support and resources to help you quit the habit.If you want to quit, please take a look. www.yourhealthnotts.co.ukphone 0115 772 2515 or email [email protected]“
Nottingham City Council Adult Social Care and Health Portfolio Holder Linda Woodings said:
“There are many reasons smokers decide to quit. I understand how difficult it is to quit, but it is really important to never quit.
“No Smoking Day is a good time to remember the damage smoking causes and the huge impact it has on your health and well-being, including the increased likelihood that smokers will develop dementia.
“Every time you try to quit, you are one step closer to success. If you live in Nottingham, smoke, want to quit, or are considering quitting, support is available through StubIt. It’s there to help individuals take the first steps towards a smoke-free lifestyle.”
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Smoking and Tobacco Alliance
Tobacco is a priority for both the City of Nottingham and County Nottinghamshire Health and Welfare Commissions, consistent with the integrated health system’s priority of reducing health inequalities.
The Smoking and Tobacco Alliance Group of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire provides a collective voice to partners working on tobacco control across the system, enabling them to work together towards shared ambitions.
On No Tobacco Day, the Alliance is pleased to announce the ambitions and long-term vision agreed upon by all involved.Ensure that adult smoking is reduced to 5% or less by 2035 across Nottinghamshire and the City of Nottingham. In addition to this, we want to make the harm of smoking a thing of the past for future generations so that every person born in 2022 will be a non-smoker by the time she turns 18.th 2040 birthday.
We are also looking at what we need to do to achieve these ambitions, and later in March we will outline the actions we need to take over the next three years to begin our journey. We plan to publish the implementation plan.
Residents of the City of Nottingham can access smoking cessation support through Stubit!and www.ncgpa.org.uk/stub-it,
Nottinghamshire residents can access smoking cessation support through Your Health Your Way at https://yourhealthnotts.co.uk/support/stop-smoking/
end
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/newsroom/news/no-smoking-day-smokers-unaware-that-quitting-smoki
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No Smoking Day: Smokers are unaware that quitting smoking reduces their risk of dementia.
- In Holi, PM Modi says, May the colors of joy and enthusiasm | Latest India News
- Sandpoint M4.3 | Alaska earthquake center
- End of the national working meeting, the WSIS asks President Joko Widodo not to sign the Perpres publisher’s right project
- UK plans to halt channel crossings widen scope of law | refugee news
- One-Day Cup Final, Western Australia vs South Australia, Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, score, result
- ESG in 2023: Who cares wins?
- Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider electoral loyalty to Erdogan
- Sign the Independents petition calling to block Boris Johnson’s plan to knight his father
- Pentagon chief on surprise trip says US troops will stay in Iraq | ISIL/ISIS News
- Olsen wins POTW, four huskies make rankings
- anthony albanese: PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on a two-day visit to Gujarat