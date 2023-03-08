How the Microbiome Affects Motivation to Exercise

comment on this story comment

Your gut may help motivate you to exercise. Or it may prompt you to skip a workout. Which way we go appears to be influenced by diet and the health of our microbiome—the name given to the community of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in our gut. An exciting new mouse study shows that the composition of an animal’s microbiome affects how much it wants to exercise by sending signals to the animal’s brain. Whether it feels like it’s moving has changed.

The new study involved animals, but it amplified and extended recent human studies showing that the microbiomes of active people can be quite different from those of people who rarely exercise. This finding raises the possibility of enjoying or avoiding more exercise depending on how it alters the microbes in our bodies.

Gut Health Affects Whole Body Health

the importance of microbiome Because our health is almost incontrovertible at this point. the state of our internal organs Affect our minds, our waistlinessleepy, feelingare at risk of various diseases, including diabetes and some cancers.

The microbiome is also very adaptable. The number and types of bacteria in our gut fluctuate depending on how we live, whether we live or not and how we live. we exercise. a study last year They found that the intestines of elite cross-country skiers contained fewer types of bacteria after a tough season than the microbiomes of healthy non-athletes, yet many of the remaining strains found in athletes were associated with metabolic health. was related.

We know that exercise can affect the health of our microbiome, but it’s not clear if the effects work in reverse, and it’s possible that the microbiome influences exercise. In other words, people on antibiotics and lab mice don’t exercise much. However, the reason may be that before they started the drug, they felt sick and discouraged physical activity.

When antibiotics were administered to mice. . .

So scientists at the University of California, Riverside decided to wipe out the microbiome of mice that love to run and see how they reacted. The University of California, Riverside mice are part of an ongoing experiment in which female mice that ran more than their peers were bred with male mice of equal persuasiveness. Over generations, scientists have developed strains of superrunner mice. These animals voluntarily ran on wheels about three times as much as other mice. They have also developed different microbiomes.

Now, Research published last year In the behavioral process, scientists gave some of these marathon mice broad-spectrum antibiotics to kill most of the gut bacteria. , indicating that the antibiotics were not making them sick.

But when the researchers gave the animals free use of wheels, the marathoner’s mice’ distances dropped sharply. They averaged about 21% less distance each day, and recovered little over the subsequent 12-day study.

The new experiment highlights “how much” the microbiome appears to influence the willingness to run in athletic animals, said evolutionary biologist Theodore Garland at UCR, whose lab used marathon mice. Developed and supervised new research.

how the gut interacts with the brain

However, Garland’s study did not examine how the microbiome influences exercise motivation.For that, we need another result ambitious researchThe paper, published in Nature in December, looks deep into the gut and brain of mice.

In this study, scientists from the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and other institutions collected eight strains of mice that naturally varied in daily distances and began genotyping them, analyzing their gut, blood, and brain. We checked thousands of released molecules. before and during exercise.

They also gave some mice antibiotics, bred others to have no microbiome from birth, allowed them to run and sit, collected more tissue, and made them firmer. Faecal samples from happily running mice with a microbiome were transplanted into mice without gut bacteria, and vice versa. Collect large amounts of gene and tissue samples.

Ultimately, we obtained over 2.1 million data points for mice.

The data revealed a direct gut-to-brain communication link activated by exercise. They discovered that this communication begins with the release of specific molecules in the gut during exercise, which stimulate specialized nerves that connect the gut to the midbrain.

Once switched on, these nerves send signals to prompt the brain release of extra dopamine, a neurochemical most associated with reward and motivation. They also found that the higher the amount of some specific strains of , the more dopamine the brain produced and the more the mice ran.

Does our microbiome affect motivation?

In effect, the animals created a microbiome-derived runner’s high that encouraged exercise, said Christoph Theis, assistant professor of microbiology at Penn Medicine and senior author of the study.

When scientists interrupted the communication link steps by killing gut bacteria with antibiotics or by chemically blocking neural activity and dopamine release, affected animals began running less.

“They lost interest” in exercise, said Theis.

He and his co-authors speculate that gut involvement in motor behavior may have evolved long ago in response to food availability. Animals that exercised more found more food, survived, thrived, and followed the gut-brain link that facilitates locomotion.

What this research means for us is still somewhat theoretical. We are not mice, but we share most of the same neural and midbrain processes. Therefore, it is “very plausible” that part of our motivation to exercise, or our reasons for not exercising, depends on the composition of our gut bacteria, Garland said.

But can taking probiotics, changing your diet, and fine-tuning your gut bacteria increase your interest in exercise? “Eventually, probably,” says Tys. said. But first, scientists need to identify the exact types of gut bacteria involved in motivating people to exercise.

In the meantime, mouse studies suggest that exercise may be the best motivation in and of itself. seems to

But to profit, the first step is to take some initial steps.

