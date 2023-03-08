Health
Evidence for the use of venlafaxine for vestibular migraine
In 2012, migraine was ranked as the 7th most common cause of disability worldwide.1 A survey conducted in 2020 found that 22% of people in the United States who suffer from migraines have lost their jobs and 60% are still working with a disability.2
Additionally, it is estimated that of the 11.9% of the general US population who experience dizziness, nearly 25% suffer from vestibular migraine (VM).3 Patients with VM experience vestibular symptoms such as spontaneous vertigo, head movement intolerance, agitation, directional impulses, and instability that sometimes lasts for days.4,5
Because of these debilitating symptoms, psychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression are often observed as secondary comorbidities.6 Because migraine is common and misunderstood, it is important to explore and offer different treatment options to this patient population.
The purpose of this article is to provide promising evidence for an often underdiagnosed subtype of migraine and its prevention and treatment with venlafaxine, a commonly used serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor. Although there is no specific pattern or combination of symptoms unique to VM, diagnostic criteria according to the International Classification of Headache Disorders (ICHD) include 5 or more episodes of vestibular symptoms lasting 5 minutes to 72 hours and 1 or more migraine features. It is included. (headache, sensitivity to sound, sensitivity to light, or visual aura) at least half of the vestibular episodes and a current or previous diagnosis of migraine.7
In over 66% of patients experiencing VM, vestibular symptoms are often accompanied by auditory symptoms such as tinnitus, ear pressure or pain, and muffled hearing.Five In contrast to what is experienced with conventional migraines, headache-free VMs are not uncommon, commonly leading to misdiagnosis or underdiagnosis.8
Because misdiagnosis often occurs due to overlapping symptoms between VM and another vestibular disorder, Meniere’s disease (MD), it is imperative that clinicians exercise caution when establishing the diagnosis of VM. is.9 It is estimated that more than 50% of patients with VM had a previous false diagnosis of MD.
Symptoms commonly observed in both conditions include dizziness, cochlear symptoms, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. Although there are no specific symptoms to help distinguish VM from MD, some symptoms more commonly seen in VM are migraine attacks lasting seconds to days, a history of motion sickness, and a family history of migraine headaches. is (table 19).
Table 1. Characteristic symptoms of VM and MD9
VM more commonly affects women, whereas MD more commonly affects men. The average age of onset for VM is in her early 40s, whereas MD usually presents in her late 40s. Patients with VM are also more likely to experience cognitive symptoms such as alertness and brain fog.
The inclusion of these cognitive effects may explain the comorbid psychiatric conditions often experienced by those with VM.9
Numerous studies have shown links between various neurotransmitters such as serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine and the role they play in migraines.Ten For this reason, medications commonly used to boost mood are also beneficial in preventing and treating migraine-related symptoms.
Although there are currently no FDA-approved antidepressants for migraine prevention, off-label use for this purpose is widespread. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), commonly used to prevent migraine headaches, are believed to act through interactions with serotonin and norepinephrine receptors. increase.1,11
Triptans, a drug class frequently used for abortive effects during acute migraine attacks, act as agonists at 5-HT.1B/1D Intracranial vascular and neuronal receptors within the trigeminal nervous system cause vasoconstriction and inhibition of proinflammatory neuropeptide release.13 This contraction/inhibition increases the level of circulating serotonin.
A good reason for using these drugs, therefore, is that serotonin levels are chronically low in migraine sufferers, but temporarily increase during migraine attacks.13 By maintaining more consistent levels of serotonin, these drugs may help prevent seizures.
Treatment of VM has traditionally been based on evidence from observational studies and expert experience.14 Prophylactic drug therapy is recommended when VM attacks occur multiple times per month, last for several weeks, or severely impact the patient’s lifestyle.
Drugs used as prophylactic treatment include beta-blockers, TCAs, SSRIs, topiramate, valproic acid, and flunarizine.8 Commonly reported side effects that may limit their use include orthostatic hypotension, bradycardia, sedation, appetite suppression, weight gain, depression, and anticholinergics such as dry mouth and urinary retention. Includes action.14
A meta-analysis conducted by Wang and colleagues sought to review the evidence surrounding venlafaxine against frequently used prophylactic agents (Table 2).15 Compared to TCAs and SSRIs, venlafaxine was equally effective in reducing migraine duration, intensity and frequency.
Table 2. Details of studies included in the meta-analysis8,15,17-20
Of the five trials analyzed, two of them used the Vertigo Handicap Inventory (DHI) scoring, which scores patients’ symptoms based on the number of yes, sometimes, or no responses to specific questions. method was used to assess efficacy. Scoring criteria for the DHI include functional (limitation, difficulty, avoidance), emotional (feelings such as frustration, anger, and embarrassment), and physical (which activities exacerbate the problem) domains. . The criteria that make up this scoring are: click here.
In studies comparing venlafaxine to propranolol, flunarizine, and valproic acid specifically for VM prevention, there were no significant differences between venlafaxine and others in terms of reduction in the physical or functional component of the DHI score. It turns out not. A decrease in the affective domain of the DHI score. This suggests that it may be an appropriate drug to consider for those suffering from VM and comorbid depression.15
As some of the most accessible healthcare providers, it is important that pharmacists keep VM in mind as a differential diagnosis for patients experiencing vertigo. Due to commonly associated comorbidities, it is often mistaken for other vestibular, neurological, or psychiatric disorders.
Although there are many drugs approved for migraine prevention and abortion, the ideal candidate for these treatments is not always clear. It may be an adult with motion sickness, a previous diagnosis of depression or anxiety, and sometimes migraines that can last for several days.
Although not fully understood, there is a link between serotonin and migraines. Other antidepressants have proven effective in limiting the severity of migraine symptoms. However, among those studied in the VM setting, only venlafaxine was able to significantly combat the emotional symptoms associated with the condition, in addition to reducing migraine burden. Because of the effects venlafaxine has on serotonin in the brain, it can help both boost your mood and prevent VM symptoms.
Emilie Parkman, 2023 PharmD Candidate, College of Medical Sciences of South Carolina.
