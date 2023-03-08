Persistent racial and ethnic disparities in colorectal cancer screening









Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Data show that foreign-born people who recently immigrated to the United States had lower adherence to colorectal cancer screening than foreign-born people who have lived in the United States longer or were born in the United States. Researchers said the findings underscore the need for culturally and ethnically tailored interventions to improve compliance among people born outside the United States.

Data source: Santiago-Rodriguez EJ, et al. Am J Prev Med2023; doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2023.01.033.

Edward J. James Rodriguez, MPH, PhD students and colleagues at the University of California, San Francisco, American Journal of Preventive Medicine Longer periods of residence in the United States have been found to worsen health conditions, especially among racially and ethnically underrepresented groups. “prevention [colorectal cancer (CRC)] It seems to be at the forefront of the national agenda and discourse of the U.S. government and public health initiatives,” they wrote. progress is not achievable.” Santiago-Rodríguez and colleagues analyzed data from adults aged 50 to 75 who participated in the National Health Interview Survey from 2010 to 2018. Researchers sorted participants into her three categories based on place of birth and time in the United States. A person born in the United States (his 88% of participants). A person born outside the United States who has lived in the United States for more than her 15 years (12%). Born outside the United States and lived there for less than 15 years (2%). Santiago-Rodríguez and colleagues CRC screening compliance — defined according to U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Guidelines — was 63% overall. Adherence to CRC screening in the United States and its relationship to time varies by race and ethnicity, they wrote. Adherence rates for the three groups were: 64% of those born in the United States.

55% of those born outside the United States but have lived there for 15 years or more.and

35% were born outside the United States but have lived there for less than 15 years. Broken down by race and ethnicity, researchers found that Caucasians had the highest screening adherence rate at 65%, followed by Blacks at 60%, and Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) at 55%. reported that 52% were of Latino descent. %. Santiago-Rodríguez et al. wrote, “It is important to consider how CRC screening facilitators work differently within racial and ethnic groups.” “The finding of an inverse association between CRC screening and time in the US is consistent with previous studies,” they wrote. “In contrast, racial and ethnic differences in sequential analysis have not been previously reported, and to better understand health inequalities, we disaggregate the (foreign-born) data and focus on subpopulations. It emphasizes the importance of hitting.” Additionally, those born in the United States had similar rates across racial and ethnic groups, the researchers wrote. It was about the same, ranging from 60% to 64%, except for those with AAPI who were . After considering all the factors in this study, Santiago-Rodríguez and colleagues write that “there is a need to emphasize” the role of U.S. citizenship as a facilitator of CRC screening in people born outside the United States. “Culturally and ethnically adjusted interventions are needed to improve adherence to colorectal cancer screening among foreign-born people, especially among recently immigrant individuals,” the researchers wrote.

