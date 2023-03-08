Health
New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccine works, alliance says
Vaccine Alliance Seeks Private Support to Advance Beyond Phase 1 Trials
A Covid-19 vaccine developed in New Zealand is 100% effective in mice, may reduce side effects and prevent the virus from replicating, the paper says.
But vaccine developers are forced to support philanthropic efforts to advance research.
According to a preprint paper in the journal iScience, the Kiwi Vax is a promising candidate for booster shots. The Phase 1 trial was made possible by financial support from an anonymous philanthropist, but the vaccine’s future beyond that is uncertain.
Kiwi Vax was developed over two years by members of the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand off Kaupare Huaketo, which includes the Malagan Institute of Medicine, Victoria University of Wellington and the University of Otago. It has been tested by the University of Melbourne and the National Institutes of Health in the United States and has been found to be relatively stable and long-lasting without refrigeration compared to several other vaccines.
lay the foundation
But Kjesten Wiig, executive director of the alliance, said the work needed private support to move forward. “We need significant industry, philanthropic or government partners to move forward to late-stage clinical trials and regulatory approval,” he said.
“But wherever this lands, what we set out to achieve here has been achieved. We have proven we have, and built the capacity, knowledge and connections to lay the foundation for New Zealand’s response to future pandemics.”
She told Research Professional News that a phase 1 trial is set to begin in September, with the backing of philanthropists who have pledged to help the world develop more vaccines.
“Once you get to the second and third stages, it becomes a different ball game … those trials are even more expensive.”
The Vaccine Alliance is also contributing to plans to establish mRNA vaccine production in New Zealand.
