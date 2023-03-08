U of M study shows clues to early detection and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease





Alzheimer’s disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease in people over the age of 65, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide, with this number expected to double in 20 years. Scientists at the University of Minnesota are investigating how specific cellular activity in the brain increases vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease, which may offer new avenues for early detection and treatment. In a study recently published in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine researcher muncie lee Assistant Professor Peter Larsen We examined existing data from both Alzheimer’s and healthy brains to identify key neuropeptides (chemical messengers released by neurons) involved in Alzheimer’s. They also examined the relationship between neuropeptide activity and aging. Investigation result: The proportion of cells releasing neuropeptides was significantly lower in Alzheimer’s brains than in healthy brains.

Alzheimer’s disease brains did not have a disproportionate population of neurons with the highest neuropeptide activity and releasing more diverse neuropeptides at higher levels.

Increasing age is consistent with decreased neuropeptide activity in the hippocampus of Alzheimer’s disease brains, affecting brain regions that play key roles in learning and memory. “A healthy brain has cells that can handle the demands of everyday life. But in Alzheimer’s, these cells are dead or disconnected, and the leftover cells struggle to keep up with demand.” “It’s like an overworked engine. If the power demand is too great, the engine can’t keep up with demand and it stops working.” Researchers believe that this cycle of neuronal overwork and degradation contributes to the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Although more research is needed, understanding the involvement of neuropeptides in Alzheimer’s disease provides a promising means for early diagnosis by measuring neuropeptide activity. It suggests the possibility of treatment that can prevent cognitive decline by simulating Future research will focus on investigating neuropeptide disruptions in the early stages of disease, which may lead to preventive treatments. About the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

The University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine impacts the lives of animals and people every day through education, research, service and outreach programs. Founded in 1947, the University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary school in Minnesota. This fully accredited university has graduated over 4,000 vets and hundreds of scientists. The college also has a Veterinary Medical Center, Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory, Leatherdale Equine Center and Raptor Center.Click here for details vetmed.umn.edu.

