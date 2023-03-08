Quiescent ovarian cancer cells secrete follistatin to induce resistance in neighboring cells





Researchers have discovered a mechanism by which chemotherapy-resistant ovarian cancer cells signal neighboring cells to enter a similarly resistant state. A team from the University of Pittsburgh observed a so-called quiescent state. ovarian cancer Characterized by very slow growth, the cells overexpress a normal ovarian protein called follistatin. This protein acts as a signal to local cancer cells to grow more slowly and avoid killing by chemotherapy. This research clinical cancer research. “We found that follistatin reduced the growth of ovarian cancer cells,” said the first author. Dr. Santiago Paneso, M.D.Working in the lab of Ronald Buccanovich, M.D., Ph.D., he is a professor of medicine at Pitt University and co-director of the Center for Women’s Cancer Research, which studies mechanisms of chemoresistance. While this may seem desirable, slow-growing cells can develop resistance to standard chemotherapy. This is part of the reason why nearly 70% of ovarian cancers recur and actively recur. The team’s efforts have mainly focused on cells that rely on quiescence as they enter reversible cell cycle arrest. During quiescence, cancer cells acquire new mutations that allow them to survive and then regrow. It is also the time when cells become chemoresistant and shun immune cells. In a previous study, the team found that follistatin was one of the proteins upregulated in another type of quiescent cell in hair follicles. From there, the team wanted to see if follistatin had a role in quiescent ovarian cancer cells. In this new study, the researchers found that in both laboratory-expanded human ovarian cancer cells and mice xenografted with human quiescent ovarian cancer cells, quiescent cells expressed follistatin in response to chemotherapy drugs. found to increase production. Next, we showed that quiescent cells arrest the growth of adjacent, actively dividing cancer cells and confer resistance to chemotherapeutic drugs. First, they added medium from quiescent cells and showed that the cells grew more slowly. The same effect was observed when quiescent cells were co-cultured with normal proliferating cells. They grew more slowly and were more chemoresistant. “Dormant cells appear to have the ability to communicate with other cells to slow down to avoid being killed if they are susceptible to chemotherapy during division, and how follistatin does that. “By telling neighboring cells to slow down, we create a loop of resistance.” When the team blocked follistatin with a research-specific antibody, this effect was lost, demonstrating that follistatin promotes chemotherapy resistance. To further confirm the role of follistatin in promoting chemoresistance, the research team genetically deleted the gene encoding follistatin in tumor cells. This gene causes an aggressive and incurable form of ovarian cancer in mice. The results were dramatic. After chemotherapy, 30% of mice with tumors lacking follistatin were cured, whereas all mice with normal tumors died. The team then analyzed Cancer Genome Atlas data from hundreds of ovarian cancer patients. They showed that higher levels of follistatin were associated with lower survival rates, indicating that follistatin also affects the ovaries in humans. Finally, we compared samples from ovarian cancer patients before and after chemotherapy. Follistatin levels doubled or tripled in just 24 hours after treatment. On the other hand, follistatin levels dropped to baseline levels in patients not receiving chemotherapy, with no evidence of disease. The team hopes to develop new antibody therapies that target follistatin, possibly by blocking its receptor or the follistatin gene. 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, and 13,000 to 14,000 die each year. “If our model is correct and we can cure 20 to 30 percent of these, great,” he says Panesso. “We hope that this will prove to be an effective method to help patients respond better to chemotherapy and reduce relapses.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/oncology/ovarian-cancer/quiescent-ovarian-cancer-cells-secrete-follistatin-to-induce-resistance-in-neighboring-cells/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos