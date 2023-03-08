Health
‘Keto-like’ low-carb diets may double risk
- A new study has found a link between a “keto-like” diet and high cholesterol.
- It was also associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
- Those on the keto diet tended to eat more saturated fat.
- Nutritionists say these findings aren’t surprising.
- They suggest that people stop thinking of carbohydrates as the enemy.
according to research Presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions on March 5, 2023, along with the World College of Cardiology, a ‘keto-like diet’ is associated with increased LDL cholesterol levels, the so-called ‘bad cholesterol’, and other adverse effects. was related. ” Cholesterol.
In addition, it was associated with a more than two-fold increase in the risk of cardiovascular (CV) problems such as heart attack, stroke, and arterial blockage.
The keto diet is growing in popularity due to reports. 5% of people I tried the keto diet. The US market for ketogenic diet products is estimated to reach $15.6 billion worldwide by 2027.
It has also been associated with increased levels of HDL, “good” cholesterol, and weight loss. However, the long-term effects of the keto diet on CV risk are unknown.
For the purposes of this study, a keto-like diet was defined as low in carbohydrates (25% of calories) and high in fat (45% of calories).
The researchers looked at the diets of 305 people on this low-carbohydrate-high-fat (LCHF) diet and compared them with 1,200 people on a standard diet.
Participant health data were obtained from a large biomedical database. UK Biobank.
Follow-up was conducted for an average of approximately 11.8 years and adjusted for other heart disease risk factors such as smoking and hypertension.
Analysis of the data found that people following the LCHF diet had higher levels of LDL, cholesterol and apolipoprotein B, three predictors of cardiovascular risk.
The study authors further noted that these same individuals had more than double the risk of arterial blockage, heart attack, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease.
They also found that people on the LCHF diet had higher saturated fat intake.
according to
Samantha CooganHe is the program director of the Nutrition and Dietetics Education Program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
“One of the problems with keto (and there are many) is that there are very vague guidelines on how someone should adopt it, and most people call it ‘as long as it’s fat, no matter what kind. “Even if you eat a lot of fat, you eat it with very little.” No carbs,” she said.
Furthermore, there’s no real distinction between “bad” fats, such as saturated fats, and “good” fats, such as unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, says Coogan.
She further explained that high-saturated-fat foods such as beef, bacon and butter are often heavily touted by diet advocates. I advocate putting butter in a cup of Java.
According to Coogan, the keto diet tends to focus on weight loss without considering heart health.
“Many true believers irresponsibly promoted ‘unlimited bacon,'” she said.
Sharon Palmer, Registered Dietitian, Author and Blogger Nutritionist at Plant Poweragreed with Coogan that these findings were not surprising.
“Since the keto diet became popular, many nutrition experts and doctors have been concerned about this possibility and have seen cases of cardiovascular events associated with these dietary patterns.
Palmer pointed out that keto diets tend to be heavily restricted in all-plant foods known to be heart-protective because of their fiber, mineral, vitamin, and phytochemical content. Additionally, the keto diet is often high in saturated fat, which raises cholesterol and clogs arteries.
“It’s a double blow,” said Palmer. “People are limiting foods that help protect their hearts and eating too many foods that promote heart disease.”
“A better diet is better for your overall health in the long run,” said Palmer.
Specifically, she explained, this would be a more plant-based diet.
“Rather than restricting foods such as fruits, whole grains, and legumes, you should put them at the center of your diet. It has been shown to be related, Palmer said.
Coogan further pointed out that keto diets are often unsustainable for people because of their severe restriction of carbohydrates.
She suggests that people eat consistently throughout the day so that they can prevent their metabolism from slowing down.
“If we try to starve for too long, our metabolism can start to slow down as a means of compensating for the uncertainty of when the body will be fed again,” she said.
Another thing she advises is eating the right balance of protein, fat and carbs.
“Aim for 10-35% of calories from protein (up to the limit if you do more strength training), 20-30% of calories from fat, and 45-65% of calories from carbohydrates (strength training The upper end is higher if you do it), the lower end if you’re an endurance athlete or you’re trying to be ‘bulky’ or you’re trying to lose weight or lose weight),” she said.
She added, “Carbohydrates are not the enemy.”
“Your brain needs at least 130 grams per day to function, and much more for things other than waking up,” she said.
