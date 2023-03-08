Early Metformin Significantly Reduces COVID Risk

Early treatment with metformin reduced long-term COVID risk in outpatients, according to negative phase III secondary results.

in the COVID out In a study of over 1,100 randomized participants, at 10 months follow-up, the cumulative incidence of COVID over time was 6.3% in the metformin group and 10.6% in the placebo group (HR 0.58 , 95% CI 0.38-0.88, P.= 0.009), reported by Carolyn Bramante, M.D., M.P.H., and colleagues at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

“Long-lasting COVID is a major public health emergency with potentially lasting health, mental health, and economic sequelae, especially in socio-economically marginalized groups, and metformin is safe, low-cost, and effective. available and widely available,” they wrote in the preprint. lancet Published on SSRN, but not yet peer-reviewed.

Bramante and colleagues also tested ivermectin and fluvoxamine, but neither agent showed a reduction in long-term COVID risk compared to placebo (ivermectin: HR 0.99, 95% CI 0.59-1.64; fluvoxamine: HR 1.36, 95% CI 0.78-2.34).

According to the authors, participants were enrolled during the Omicron wave and about 50% of the study sample had been vaccinated, so the results are relevant to the current state of the pandemic.

Although vaccination status correlated with metformin efficacy, unvaccinated participants appeared to experience a significant reduction in cumulative long-term COVID risk.

Unvaccinated: 6.3% vs placebo 14.1% (HR 0.43, 95% CI 0.23-0.78)

Vaccinated: 6.1% vs 7.2% (HR 0.85, 95% CI 0.46-1.56)

Bramante said MedPage Today That metformin may also be particularly effective in overweight or obese people (median body mass index) [BMI] 30 in this study), because the subgroup with a BMI of 30 or greater had significantly reduced long-term COVID risk (5.6% vs 12.8%; HR 0.43, 95% CI 0.23-0.78).

“There are several reasons why it is more effective in people who are overweight or obese. Trials and preclinical data suggest that metformin inhibits SARS-CoV-2 and that adipose tissue may be a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2. I know there is,” she said. “Metformin also has anti-inflammatory effects that are accompanied by a reduction in adipokines, which means that if you have a high amount of adipose tissue, you are more likely to see an effect than a placebo.”

“But there are no data to suggest that it has no effect in people with normal BMI,” she added.

Metformin has also been shown to improve T-cell immunity, Dr. Bramante said. It does not interact with other medications taken by people with a complicated medical history. “

Across the study population, the HR for long-term COVID was 0.37 (95% CI 0.15-0.95) when metformin was started <4 days after onset of symptoms, compared to a HR for long-term COVID of 0.64 (95% CI 0.40). -1.03). Those who started after the 4th day.

as it was previously reported, the COVID-OUT primary outcome showed no benefit with metformin, ivermectin, or fluvoxamine in reducing the composite endpoint of day 14 severe COVID. It may help reduce the risk of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death.

In the latest analysis, the authors reported that those who took metformin on day 28 were less likely to be hospitalized than those who took placebo (1.34% vs. 3.16%).

Bramante and team said, “In our study, there were more cases of long-term COVID-19 than acute emergency department visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.” “This supports our current understanding that prolonged her COVID-19 occurs in individuals who have not had severe her COVID-19.”

In this multisite study, inclusion criteria included age 30-85 years, overweight or obese, symptoms <7 days, and enrollment within 3 days of documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A total of 1,323 outpatients in the multicenter, quadruple-blind, parallel-group study were randomized, 1,125 consented to long-term follow-up, and 95% completed ≥9 months of follow-up. The median age was 45 years, 56% were female, and 82.8% were Caucasian. Overall, 8.4% of participants reported that their health care provider had diagnosed them with COVID long her.

“Because the definition of long COVID is rapidly changing, fluctuating symptoms are difficult to assess, and electronic health record codes lack specificity and sensitivity, this means of confirming long COVID has limited sensitivity and sensitivity. It was chosen as an important balance of specificity,” said Bramante and team.

Those who received the primary vaccine series had a lower risk of developing long-term COVID (6.6%) compared to those who were not vaccinated (10.5%). Of her 57 participants who received booster shots prior to enrollment, only 1 developed her COVID long.

The authors acknowledge that the findings may not be generalizable to people with a normal BMI, those under 30 years of age, and those with previous infections.

Disclosure This trial was funded by the Parsemus Foundation, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Fast Grants, and the UnitedHealth Group Foundation. Bramante did not report disclosures. Co-authors: Alkahest, Altimmune, Anji Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biomea Fusion, Boehringer Ingelheim, CeQur, Cirius Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, Dexcom, Eli Lilly, Fortress Biotech, GentiBio, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Glyscend, Janssen, MannKind, Mellitus Health , Moderna, Novo Nordisk, NovaTarg, Pendulum Therapeutics, PhaseBio, Praetego, Sanofi, Stability Health, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tolerion, Valo, vTv Therapeutics, and Zealand Pharma. Primary information SSRN Source reference: Bramante C, et al “Outpatient treatment of COVID-19 and 10-month long COVID outbreaks: a multicenter, quadruple-blind, parallel-group, randomized phase 3 trial.” SSRN 2023; DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.4375620 .