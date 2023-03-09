Opioids Leading Cause of Poisoning Deaths in Children, Study Finds





Opioids have been the leading cause of fatal poisoning in children under the age of five in recent years, highlighting how the opioid epidemic is not helping children. A study published Wednesday in the journal pediatrics, analyzed 731 poisoning-related deaths that occurred between 2005 and 2018 in 40 states. The authors found that opioids, a class of synthetic drugs that includes not only prescription pain relievers but also illicit drugs such as heroin and fentanyl, contributed to nearly half, or 47%, of these deaths. Did. Studies describe about 41% of these poisoning deaths as a result of accidental overdose and 18% as “intentional” poisoning. The authors also conclude that over the 14-year period from 2005 to 2018, the frequency of opioid poisoning among children increased steadily, accounting for more than half of all deaths from childhood poisoning in 2018.

“Surprisingly, opioids were the progressively larger proportion of substances contributing to addiction-related deaths during the study period, from 24% in 2005 to 52% in 2018,” the authors wrote, noting that the data added that it emphasized “increasing impact”. Opioid epidemic in children. “ Our findings indicate that the circumstances under which children may be exposed to opiates are changing. Over the past decade, children were not only exposed to regular prescription opioids, but were surrounded by “new opioid sources” such as heroin and synthetic opiates such as fentanyl and buprenorphine. , said the study. These non-prescription opioids are not subject to long-established federal safeguards that mandate child-safe packaging of medicines. Lead author Christopher E. Goe, Ph.D., a pediatric emergency medicine fellow at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said in an interview. This research National Center for Death Control and Prevention. About 42% of the 731 deaths were infants under the age of one, and most incidents occurred in children’s homes, the study found. Many of the fatal poisonings occurred while the children were under surveillance, and nearly 100 children had opened Child Protective Services cases at the time of their deaths, the authors said. Over-the-counter analgesics, cold remedies, and allergy medicines were the second most common substances contributing to poisoning deaths in children. Studies show that these account for about 15%, with children under the age of 2 being most frequently affected.

Dr. Gau said the results provide evidence of “how the opioid epidemic is not helping our nation’s infants.” He said prevention efforts could focus on increasing the availability and familiarity of naloxone and better educating caregivers about the signs of addiction. “There are so many toxic substances in our world that can harm our children,” said Dr. Gau. “It’s really surprising that just one class of substance has been implicated in so many child poisoning deaths.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/08/health/infant-opioid-fatal-deaths.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos