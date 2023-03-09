What You Need to Know About Drug-Resistant Shigella





For reasons that are still unclear, most cases of drug resistance are found in adults, especially those who have sex with men, those experiencing homelessness, and those living with HIV. Dr. Naeemah Logan, who is also a CDC medical officer, said drug-resistant strains have also been identified in people who have recently traveled abroad. Shigella spreads very easily and only a small amount of bacteria is needed to cause illness. A person is exposed when the bacteria present in the faeces come into contact with the nose or mouth. Common routes of transmission are unwashed hands, sexual intercourse, and contaminated food. (Food infections most often arise from preparing or serving meals by an infected person, not Shigella in the food supply.) To limit the spread of germs, Dr. Logan recommends washing your hands properly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds after using the restroom or changing diapers, before preparing food, and before and after having sex. “Hand hygiene really can’t be ignored. It’s a very important strategy to control contagion,” she said. Dr. Logan advised people with diarrhea to avoid swimming pools and abstain from sex for two weeks afterward, as they can remain contagious even after symptoms have resolved. Why is antibiotic-resistant Shigella soaring? The use of antibiotics promotes antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Microbes that are susceptible to the drug die off, while those that have evolved to avoid the drug survive and spread. “The more we use antibiotics, the more bacteria become resistant to them. It’s kind of an inevitable evolutionary process,” Dr. Baker said. “Once on this trajectory, it’s common for resistant strains to get selected, so they take over very quickly in a short period of time.” Bacteria can acquire drug resistance through random DNA mutations or by exchanging genes with other strains or species. Because Shigella is particularly good at picking up new genes, antibiotic resistance often appears in Shigella before other types of bacteria. But DNA sharing is two-way.

