New chest CT study assesses impact of COVID-19 variants and vaccination status





Typical computed tomography (CT) findings of COVID-19 have been reported to be less likely in people with the omicron variant of the disease compared to those with the delta variant, with multiple vaccinations leading to , reduces the probability of typical CT findings and high CT severity scores. People infected with COVID-19, according to a newly published multicenter study. For a retrospective study, recently published Radiology, French researchers reviewed CT scans of 3,876 patients (median age 68 years) who presented to 93 emergency departments with COVID-19 between July 2021 and March 2022. To measure the impact and reflect the peak period of the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19, the study authors classified CT examinations performed before November 15, 2021 as “delta-predominant” (1,080 patients). , 28%). CT examinations performed as a “transition” between 15 November and 31 December 2021 (790 patients, 20%). CT examinations performed after 1 January 2022 were performed as ‘Omicron predominate’ (1,629 patients, 42%). The study authors found that the typical chest CT findings for COVID-19, ranging from ground-glass opacities and consolidation to fibrotic bands and reticulation, were 32% (76%) in unvaccinated patients, At least one vaccination (44%). According to the study, 43% of unvaccinated patients had higher CT severity scores compared with 25% of vaccinated patients. “Irrespective of duration, vaccination was associated with diagnostic scores and severity scores…lower severity of illness and lower frequency of typical patterns in vaccinated patients,” said Imadis of Lyon. Guillaume Gorincour, M.D., co-author of the study affiliated with Teleradiology, writes: France, and colleagues. (Editor’s Note: For related content, seeHow accurate is the CT severity score for predicting COVID-19 severity?“CT study reveals persistent lung abnormalities 2 years after COVID-19” and “A study showing the benefits of photon-counting CT in detecting subtle lung abnormalities after COVID-19”) Researchers found that the proportion of the aforementioned typical chest CT findings for COVID-19 was 25% (49%) lower during the omicron predominance phase compared to the delta predominance phase (74%) . The proportion of high CT severity scores was 10% (29%) lower during the omicron-predominant phase compared to the delta-predominant phase (39%). “Radiologists need to be aware of the impact of vaccination and novel variants on CT findings and adapt their interpretations and conclusions accordingly. This is because the variant may reinfect previously immunized individuals,” Gorinkour and colleagues maintained. Studies show that one dose of vaccination is not significantly associated with reduced likelihood of typical chest CT patterns and severity scores compared with unvaccinated patients in multivariate analysis However, Gorinkour and colleagues found that patients who received two doses of vaccines and three doses of vaccines had lower odds ratios (ORs) for typical COVID-19 chest CT findings (32 for each). % and 20%) and higher CT severity scores (47% and 33%). compared with unvaccinated patients. Regarding study limitations, the authors evaluated subjective evaluation of CT severity scores during on-call duty in the emergency department, and RT-PCR and COVID-19 vaccination status of patients prior to evaluation of chest CT by radiologists. I acknowledged the possibility of knowledge bias. Gorinkour and his colleagues also noted that bronchial wall thickening and peribronchovascular tendencies, more commonly reported in the omicron variant, were not assessed in this study.

