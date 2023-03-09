Accidental atrial fibrillation seems to increase dementia risk





People recently diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common arrhythmia, are at a slightly higher risk of developing dementia than those without. Research published today. “Previous studies examining the association between atrial fibrillation and dementia have yielded conflicting results. I hope this helps. Nisha Bansal, Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine. “This study also included a community-based diverse population, which may increase the generalizability of our findings.” Bansal was the corresponding author for a paper published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Atrial fibrillation, typically a very fast heartbeat rhythm, can promote blood clots in the heart, increase the risk of stroke and heart failure, and shorten life expectancy. “Although we know that atrial fibrillation is one of the strongest risk factors for ischemic stroke, it is unclear whether it increases the risk of developing dementia independently of stroke.” Alan S. Goh, senior research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Research Division. If so, it would have important clinical and public health implications given that atrial fibrillation is becoming more common both domestically and internationally.

Doctor. Nisha Bansal and Alan Go were the first and senior authors of the paper, respectively. The study was conducted from 2010 to 2017 and involved approximately 197,000 patient records from Kaiser Permanente Health Care System in California. Half of the patients had recently been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Control group counterparts were selected with similar age and health profiles but without atrial fibrillation. To identify a subsequent diagnosis of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, the medical records of both patient groups were reviewed for an average of 3 years. Overall, people with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia. The risk was amplified in those younger than her age 65 who were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (65% higher risk) and those without chronic kidney disease (20% higher risk). I saw. No significant differences in risk were found by patient sex, race, or ethnicity. The researchers used methods to mitigate the effects of other medical conditions known to increase the risk of dementia, Bansal said. As a nephrologist, Bansal is particularly interested in the effects of kidney disease on general health. “We don’t believe that people who are ostensibly healthy are at increased risk for serious health conditions, especially diseases like dementia,” Bansal said. The findings show that the risk of complications associated with atrial fibrillation is not uniform in all patients, she said. “Many patients with atrial fibrillation do not develop dementia, but I think this is something that newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation patients should discuss with their physicians. Potential individual risk of developing dementia.” and weigh the risks and benefits of treating atrial fibrillation.” Bansal says that the next phase of this research will be to better understand the biological mechanisms linking atrial fibrillation and dementia, and how different atrial fibrillation therapies (for example, myocardial catheter ablation and drug therapy) can be used to improve patient outcomes. He said he aims to study whether it affects the course of dementia and other conditions. complications. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (R01 HL142834) funded this work. The author’s conflict of interest statement is included in the published paper and is available to journalists upon request.

