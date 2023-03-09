Study finds AFib linked to increased risk of dementia

A new study finds that people with atrial fibrillation may be at increased risk of developing dementia.

The mechanism is unknown, but some scientists suspect that atrial fibrillation affects cerebral blood flow.

This may increase the risk of brain damage that affects cognitive function. People with atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common cardiac arrhythmia, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to new research. of study , American Heart Association Journal Young people with atrial fibrillation were at significantly higher risk of dementia compared to older people, researchers found Wednesday, and cognitive decline was more common in people without chronic kidney disease. The report growing evidence Atrial fibrillation is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia. Although the mechanism is unknown, some scientists suspect that atrial fibrillation affects cerebral blood flow, increasing the risk of brain damage that affects cognitive function. Atrial fibrillation is also associated with an increased risk of stroke, and it is well known that cognitive impairment and memory loss are common after stroke. “I wonder whether AFib patients with high thrombosis and stroke rates may develop dementia in the future, or whether AFib may even slightly reduce the heart’s pumping ability, accelerating cerebral perfusion over many years and leading to dementia.” There are theories as to whether it is possible,” Dr. ShephardsiA cardiac electrophysiologist and director of the Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., told Healthline.

Researchers evaluated about 200,000 adults over an average of about three and a half years in California. About half of the participants had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The researchers then measured the incidence of dementia in the participants. The incidence of dementia in persons with atrial fibrillation was 2.79 per 100 person-years, and the incidence of atrial fibrillation in persons without atrial fibrillation was 2.04 per 100 person-years. After adjusting for race, gender, and ethnicity, the team found that atrial fibrillation was associated with a 13% increased risk of dementia. Adults younger than 65 years with atrial fibrillation had a 65% higher risk of developing dementia compared with older adults. Chronic kidney disease was associated with a lower risk of dementia. People without chronic kidney disease had a 14% higher risk of dementia than those with chronic kidney disease. The researchers concluded that atrial fibrillation may be a clinically important risk factor for dementia in healthy young people, apart from its association with stroke.

The main theory is that atrial fibrillation is affect blood flow To brain may damage white matter Decline in brain and cognitive function. the study Studies supporting this theory show signs of cerebrovascular disease in people with atrial fibrillation and cerebral infarction and white matter disease. “AFib may have altered blood flow to the brain, [also be] embolism (blood clot) or hemorrhage,” says Dr. Paul OneDirector of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at Stanford Healthcare. It has been well known for years that people with atrial fibrillation are also at increased risk of stroke, and that stroke can contribute to cognitive decline.

of medicine Oral anticoagulation and cerebral hypoperfusion used to treat atrial fibrillation are associated with stroke, Minor bleeding which can lead to cognitive decline. “There may also be genetic factors and other causes of inflammation in the body,” Wang said. There is no conclusive evidence for these potential mechanisms, says Doshi. Because the mechanisms are poorly understood, preventive strategies against dementia in people with atrial fibrillation have not been proven. People with atrial fibrillation are often advised to: taking an oral anticoagulant For stroke prevention, a lower risk of stroke should be associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline. Many people are trying to correct their irregular heart rhythms, Wang said. this is, defibrillation — A procedure that uses a low-energy shock to return an irregular heart rhythm to a normal rhythm. Further research on potential mechanisms, and the efficacy of therapeutic strategies to address them, is needed. “We need more research to help us better understand the causal link between AFib and dementia,” says Doshi.