Depressive symptoms increase risk of acute stroke





An international case-control study found that symptoms of depression were associated with an increased risk of acute stroke. Among more than 26,000 participants in the INTERSTROKE study, self-reported depressive symptoms were significantly associated with acute stroke (OR 1.46, 95% CI 1.34-1.58), including ischemic stroke (OR 1.44, 95% CI 1.32-1.58). was associated with higher odds on and intracerebral hemorrhage (OR 1.56, 95% CI 1.28-1.91) reported Robert P. Murphy, MB, and co-authors, HRB Clinical Research Facility Galway and University of Galway School of Medicine. Depressive symptoms were not associated with an increased probability of worsening baseline stroke severity (OR 1.02, 95% CI 0.94-1.10), but an increased probability of poor functional outcome one month after acute stroke. (OR 1.09, 95% CI 1.01 -1.19), they were neurology. Patients with depressive symptoms were also more likely to die in the first month after stroke (10% vs. 8.1%, P.= 0.003). “Our results show that symptoms of depression can affect mental health, but they can also increase the risk of stroke. MedPage Today“Physicians should look for these symptoms of depression and use this information to guide health initiatives focused on stroke prevention.” “Depression is an important risk factor for acute stroke and could potentially influence the global burden of stroke,” he added. It adds to the previous evidence that there was.” INTERSTROKE is a global survey conducted in 32 countries with varying economic conditions, including middle-income and low-income countries. This broad approach “adds to a body of research strongly suggesting an increased risk of stroke associated with depressive symptoms,” Murphy said. Additionally, using self-reports to classify symptoms of depression allowed researchers to compare people from different countries and regions of the world. Murphy noted that future research should investigate the relationship between pre-stroke depressive symptoms and worse functional outcomes after stroke. In this study, researchers included 13,392 patients from 32 countries who were hospitalized from January 2007 to August 2015 with an acute stroke confirmed by CT or MRI. Of the total 26,877 participants, the mean age was 61.7 years and 40.4% were female. Murphy and team asked standardized questions about self-reported depressive symptoms and use of prescribed antidepressants in the previous 12 months. The prevalence of depressive symptoms over the past 12 months was higher in stroke patients compared with control participants (18.3% vs. 14.1%, P.<0.001) and varies by region (P. interaction <0.001), with the lowest prevalence in China (6.9% in controls) and highest in South America (32.2% in controls). Analyzes stratified by the number of questions supported on the depression questionnaire found mild depressive symptoms (less than 3 questions supported; OR 1.35, 95% CI 1.19-1.53) to moderate depressive symptoms. A greater association was shown to symptoms (3-4 questions supported). OR 1.58, 95% CI 1.41-1.75) and severe depressive symptoms (≥5 approved; OR 1.54, 95% CI 1.38-1.72). The authors acknowledged some limitations of their study, including that depressive symptoms were only assessed on a single baseline test. We asked about symptoms of depression that occurred only in the last year that they may be evaluating. Michael DePauw-Wilson Corporate and investigative team reporter for MedPage Today. He covers psychiatry, long coronaviruses, and infectious diseases, among other relevant US clinical news. follow Disclosure The INTERSTROKE study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Stroke Network, the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, AFA Insurance, and the Health and Medical Committee of the Regional Executive Committee. Through unrestricted grants from the Vestra Gotaland region and several pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer. The authors report no relevant disclosures. Primary information neurology Source reference: Murphy RP, et al “Depressive symptoms and risk of acute stroke: INTERSTROKE case-control study” Neurology 2023; DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000207093. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

