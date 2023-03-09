Science Update: High-intensity walking intervals are more effective than moderate-intensity walking for stroke rehabilitation, suggests NIH-funded study | NICHD





An interval high-intensity walking program promotes greater fitness gains in stroke patients than the moderate-intensity walking program currently recommended, funded by the National Institutes of Health. Research suggests. The study enrolled chronic stroke patients (at least 6 months after stroke), who are considered more difficult to rehabilitate than recent stroke patients. The study was conducted by a team of researchers led by Pierce Boyne, PT, DPT, Ph.D., at the University of Cincinnati.appear in Department of Neurology, JAMA funded by NIH Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD), National Center for Advanced Translational Sciences, National Institute on Aging. Background Although most stroke survivors regain the ability to walk unaided, they often lack the ability to achieve functional walking speeds that allow them to resume normal activity. Moderate-intensity aerobic training has been shown to increase walking speed and improve cardiovascular performance. For moderate-intensity aerobic training, walk at a moderate pace of 40-60% of your heart rate reserve (your maximum heart rate minus your resting heart rate). In the current study, researchers compared high-intensity interval training (training at 60% or more of your heart rate reserve for prespecified intervals) to moderate aerobic-intensity training. A total of 55 stroke survivors participated in this study. Of these, approximately half were randomized to moderate-intensity aerobic training. This is continuous walking at about 40% heart rate reserve, increasing by 5% every two weeks until reaching 60% of her heart rate reserve. The rest were assigned to high-intensity interval training: walking in 30-s bursts with a heart rate reserve of ≥60%, alternating between 30–60 s of standing or sitting rest. The authors tested how far participants in each group could walk in 6 minutes after 4, 8, and 12 weeks of training. result After 4 weeks, the high-intensity group walked an average of 27 meters and the moderate cardio group 12 meters. After 8 weeks, the high intensity group improved to 58 meters and the moderate activity group improved by 29 meters. After 12 weeks, the high intensity participants stretched 71 meters, while the moderate group plateaued at 27 meters. significance The authors say their study provides evidence that strength is an important aspect of gait rehabilitation and that higher-intensity training can be tolerated by chronic stroke patients and provides even greater benefits than moderate-intensity training. I concluded. “This moderate-intensity protocol was nothing like the placebo group,” Dr. Boyne said. podcast along with the article. “This is a positive and currently recommended best practice for improving walking ability after stroke. It means that it looks like next step Dr. Boyne hopes to conduct a larger study to validate the results of the current study. reference Boyne, P. et al. Optimal intensity and duration of gait rehabilitation in chronic stroke patients: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Neurology. 2023.

