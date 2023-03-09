mental health and the covid-19 pandemic

Karsten Jortoy Associate Professor 12, trine madsen Associate Professor 12

1Copenhagen Mental Health Research Center – Core, Mental Health Center Copenhagen, Copenhagen University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark

2Copenhagen, Denmark, Department of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, University of Copenhagen Corresponds to: C Hjorthøj Carsten.hjorthoej{at}regionh.dk

New evidence suggests little mental health deterioration linked to pandemic

Whether the covid-19 pandemic was the cause of a secondary pandemic of poor mental health is a question that has been repeatedly raised by scientists, the media, and the public. Despite a ton of research, the answer has been elusive. Sometimes there is an inconsistent quality, and it is encouraged to handpick findings to match preconceived notions.

Linked systematic review by Sun and colleagues (doi:10.1136/bmj-2022-074224) can help address these issues.1 The authors only included studies that assessed participants’ mental health both before and after the start of the pandemic. This means that the study was not prone to pandemic-related selection bias, at least in baseline assessments. The authors examined changes in general mental health, depression, and anxiety, including results from an impressive 134 cohorts, mostly from middle- or high-income countries.

So what have we learned? The authors found no evidence of changes in general mental health in the general (non-high-risk) population, except for slight worsening of symptoms of depression. The word is important. Sun and his colleagues used a metric called the standardized mean difference (SMD) and found that his symptoms of depression worsened by 0.12 SMD after the start of the pandemic. Formally, this means a deterioration of 0.12 standard deviations. Cohen, who invented this index, developed it for randomized trials, with SMD values ​​<0.2 indicating minimal effect, 0.2 to 0.5 indicating small effect, 0.5 to 0.8 moderate effect, and 0.8 or greater indicating large effect. was estimated to show2 However, this may be oversimplified and it is generally suggested that values ​​between 0.24 and 0.5 correspond to minimal clinically relevant differences in trials involving depressed patients.3 It is not yet clear whether these cutoffs are directly applicable to general population studies such as the systematic review of Sun and colleagues.

Interestingly, studies with several follow-up actions during 2020 (during the pandemic) suggest that there was a kind of shock effect on mental health in the early days of the pandemic, with most studies Stabilized to pre-pandemic levels in late 2020 or 2021.FourFive Therefore, the timing of assessments during a pandemic may affect our findings.

It is also important to account for trends over time. The reported exacerbation of depressive symptoms could have occurred even without the pandemic. Sun and his colleagues’ study did not include a control period, so this possibility cannot be ruled out (e.g., repeated measurements were taken at times unrelated to the pandemic). Several independent studies have reported increases in depression, anxiety, and psychiatric admissions that began before the pandemic.6789

Some individuals or subgroups may experience greater exacerbations than the population average. The authors identified women as a vulnerable subgroup for depression, anxiety, and general mental health, but exacerbations were minimal or small on average. The focus has often been on the specific impact of the pandemic on adolescents, which was not revealed by the present study.Anxiety, depression, and general mental health parameters It did not worsen significantly in adolescents or children. A future update of this systematic review will be posted online by the authors as more evidence becomes available (https://www.depressed.ca/covid-19-mental-health), and other subgroups such as socially marginalized individuals can be usefully examined.

What doesn’t Sun and his colleagues’ review tell us? First of all, it doesn’t tell us why the degradation occurred. Was it the uncertainty of living through a poorly understood epidemic, was it related to pandemic restrictions such as school and work closures, or was it relatives who fell ill with COVID-19? Or was it due to the risk or experience of losing a job? Does it indicate a pan-social problem unrelated to -19? Further research is needed to answer these important questions.

Finally, although the current study clearly shows that there is no need to be overly concerned about mental health in the general population in relation to the covid-19 pandemic, the reported prevalence of mental health symptoms are still very high, especially among adolescents.Ten1112 Pandemic or not, there is a strong need to provide preventative mental health interventions to those most at risk of mental health ailments.