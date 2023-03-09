Health
Can COVID-19 cause itchy eyes?
COVID-19 can cause itchy eyes, often due to conjunctivitis. But it’s important to know that COVID-19 can cause more serious eye problems.
Since COVID-19 first emerged as a pandemic, people have continued to experience the health effects of COVID-19. By now, you may be familiar with many of the common symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, and cough.
COVID-19 can also affect your eyes. When this happens, it can lead to itchy eyes.
We’ll take a closer look at this topic, including how COVID-19 can lead to eye-related symptoms and more serious eye problems that may require medical attention.
yes, COVID-19 It can affect your eyes.
This is sometimes called COVID-19 of the eye.a
Eye symptoms from COVID-19 can occur when the virus directly infects the eye or surrounding tissues.
However, eye symptoms can also result from other effects of COVID-19. inflammation in the body or increased risk blood clotting.
COVID-19 can cause itchy eyes.this is probably conjunctivitis,
conjunctivitis It is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear membrane that lines the white of the eye and eyelids.eye irritation, which may include: itch again combustionis a potential symptom of conjunctivitis.
Other possible causes of itchy eyes associated with COVID-19 include: Dry eye and blepharitis.
Dry eye When your eyes don’t get enough tears. When this happens, the eyes may become irritated, itchy, or itchy.
Blepharitis Inflammation of the eyelids. People with blepharitis may experience itchy, burning, or stinging eyes as well as red or swollen eyelids.
Other potential eye symptoms associated with COVID-19 include:
In addition to conjunctivitis, dry eye, and blepharitis, COVID-19 can also cause eye conditions such as:
of COVID-19 vaccine It can affect your eyes because of the body’s immune response to vaccines.However, COVID-19 vaccine-related ocular effects
Eye problems reported after COVID-19 vaccination include:
In addition to COVID-19, other viruses can cause itchy eyes. These viruses can also cause conjunctivitis. They include:
Both HSV and VZV are also potential causes of blepharitis.
If you have itchy eyes with COVID-19, there are a few things you can do at home.
- You can press periodically a cool damp towel or washcloth Affected eyes or eyes.
- Another option is artificial tearsThese are available over-the-counter and can be used to lubricate the eyes and help reduce eye discomfort such as itchiness.
- Always wash your hands before and after touching your eyes.
Also, avoid sharing household items and eye drop bottles with others.
If you are very concerned about itchy eyes, please consult an ophthalmologist. OphthalmologistThey will evaluate your eyes and the symptoms you are experiencing. They may also prescribe treatments to relieve symptoms.
of American Academy of Ophthalmology Remember that eye pain and sudden changes in vision indicate a potentially serious eye problem and require urgent medical attention. Vision changes include:
COVID-19 can cause itchy eyes. If this happens, it may be due to conjunctivitis, the most common eye condition associated with COVID-19. Infections can also cause more serious eye problems that require medical attention.
Itchy eyes due to COVID-19 can be relieved by using cold compresses or artificial tears. If the itchy eyes are very painful and do not improve with home care or worsen, please consult an ophthalmologist.
