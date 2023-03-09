Health
Infants acquire essential microbes regardless of whether they are born naturally or via caesarean section
- Infants born by caesarean section receive slightly fewer essential microbes from their mothers, researchers say.
- They add that this difference can be bridged by breastfeeding.
- Experts say breastfeeding is the healthiest option for babies in most cases.
According to the new theory that
This study included data from 120 Dutch mothers and infants in utero.
This work was supported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research and the Chief Scientist Office and National Research Scotland through a Scottish Senior Clinical Fellowship Award.
Experts say the new findings help shed light on how infants, who were thought to be sterile before birth, acquire essential microbes from their mothers during and after birth.
“Microbiome transmission and development is so important that evolution ensured that those microbes were somehow transmitted from mother to child.” Debbie Bogartin a press release, first study author and medical scientist from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.
“Breastfeeding becomes even more important for cesarean-born children who have not received their gut or vaginal microbes from their mothers,” she added.
microorganism These are naturally occurring bacteria, fungi, and viruses that live on the skin and in the body.
The study’s authors say the maternal microbiome is responsible for nearly 60% of the total infant microbiome, but there are still 40% that experts need to investigate.
The relationship between early childhood exposure to microbes from the mother and late-life health, including the presence of asthma and allergies, is also an area the study authors said they would like to explore next.
Doctor.manisha gandhiVice Chair of the Obstetrics Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).Motherhood vs. Environmental Factors.
The authors of the study concluded that infants delivered by painless cesarean delivery may have less contribution from the maternal microbiome than those delivered vaginally or by delivery or by cesarean delivery, but the breast milk microbiome contributes further to the infant microbiome.
The phenomenon seems plausible because many factors are involved in the infant’s microbiome, Gandhi said.
Dr. Edgar Navarro Garzaa pediatrician at Harbor Health in Austin, Texas, told Healthline that the new study is an accurate study with the presence of variables and cofactors that could affect the results.
He says it’s important to remember that transmission of the microbiota occurs through different routes (birth methods, breast milk, skin-to-skin contact, saliva, the presence of siblings, etc.).
Regardless of how an infant’s microbiome develops from various maternal factors, Gandhi said, “microbiome development should not affect how babies are delivered.”
“We’re trying to understand what the benefits of the mother’s microbiome are over the infant’s microbiome, thus suggesting that one delivery method is less recommended than another,” she said.
“Instead, this study provides evidence that the infant’s microbiome contributes from multiple maternal factors that are not limited to mode of delivery,” she added.
Regardless of the method of delivery (caesarean or not), Garza says breastfeeding is always the healthier option for infant nutrition in most cases.
He adds that apart from emphasizing microbiota transmission, new mothers should also consider the transmission of antibodies through breast milk and the mother-infant bonding process.
Gandhi adds that it has the following benefits for mother and baby: breastfeeding It is well documented and breastfeeding is encouraged for all infants when possible.
Gandhi also shared some Recommendation From the ACOG on Breastfeeding:
- Women are strongly encouraged to breastfeed, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists upholds the right of each woman to breastfeed. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life, but continued breastfeeding is recommended during the first year or more of the baby’s life as complementary feeding is introduced at the mutual wishes of the woman and the baby. is recommended.
- The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists supports individual, informed decision-making about breastfeeding, free from commercial influence, coercion, and prejudice. Parents have the right to make informed choices about whether or not to breastfeed.
- Obstetrician-gynecologists and other obstetric care providers should help each woman make an informed decision about whether to initiate or continue breastfeeding. This is in recognition of your unique qualifications to determine whether exclusive breastfeeding, mixed feeding, or formula feeding is best for you and your baby.
