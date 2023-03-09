Infants acquire essential microbes regardless of whether they are born naturally or via caesarean section

Share on Pinterest Experts say breastfeeding is usually the healthiest option for babies. Kristen Curette & Demain Hines/Stocksy Infants born by caesarean section receive slightly fewer essential microbes from their mothers, researchers say.

They add that this difference can be bridged by breastfeeding.

Experts say breastfeeding is the healthiest option for babies in most cases. Essential microbes transferred from mother to infant are only slightly lower in babies born via caesarean section And that gap can be filled with breastfeeding. According to the new theory that research Published in a magazine today Cell hosts and microorganisms. This study included data from 120 Dutch mothers and infants in utero. This work was supported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research and the Chief Scientist Office and National Research Scotland through a Scottish Senior Clinical Fellowship Award.

Experts say the new findings help shed light on how infants, who were thought to be sterile before birth, acquire essential microbes from their mothers during and after birth. “Microbiome transmission and development is so important that evolution ensured that those microbes were somehow transmitted from mother to child.” Debbie Bogartin a press release, first study author and medical scientist from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. “Breastfeeding becomes even more important for cesarean-born children who have not received their gut or vaginal microbes from their mothers,” she added. microorganism These are naturally occurring bacteria, fungi, and viruses that live on the skin and in the body. The study’s authors say the maternal microbiome is responsible for nearly 60% of the total infant microbiome, but there are still 40% that experts need to investigate. The relationship between early childhood exposure to microbes from the mother and late-life health, including the presence of asthma and allergies, is also an area the study authors said they would like to explore next.

Doctor.manisha gandhiVice Chair of the Obstetrics Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).Motherhood vs. Environmental Factors. The authors of the study concluded that infants delivered by painless cesarean delivery may have less contribution from the maternal microbiome than those delivered vaginally or by delivery or by cesarean delivery, but the breast milk microbiome contributes further to the infant microbiome. The phenomenon seems plausible because many factors are involved in the infant’s microbiome, Gandhi said. Dr. Edgar Navarro Garzaa pediatrician at Harbor Health in Austin, Texas, told Healthline that the new study is an accurate study with the presence of variables and cofactors that could affect the results. He says it’s important to remember that transmission of the microbiota occurs through different routes (birth methods, breast milk, skin-to-skin contact, saliva, the presence of siblings, etc.).

Regardless of how an infant’s microbiome develops from various maternal factors, Gandhi said, “microbiome development should not affect how babies are delivered.” “We’re trying to understand what the benefits of the mother’s microbiome are over the infant’s microbiome, thus suggesting that one delivery method is less recommended than another,” she said. “Instead, this study provides evidence that the infant’s microbiome contributes from multiple maternal factors that are not limited to mode of delivery,” she added.