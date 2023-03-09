3 Years Later: What We Learned About COVID | CU Boulder Today

Three years ago this week, Colorado recorded its first known case of COVID-19. A week later, on March 12, CU Boulder announced its first positive case and immediately transitioned to full remote classes.

Meanwhile, researchers at CUs and universities across the country have taken action to learn everything they can about the virus, including how to test and track it. how to prevent its spread; and how to develop a vaccine to reduce its death toll.

Today, the pandemic and its effects continue. Although the number of deaths in the United States has dropped significantly from its peak in recent years, her COVID-19 is still killing more than 3,500 people each week in 2023, with tens of millions more seriously ill. Suffering from lasting health effects.

Yet we know more than ever about the virus and how to stop the next pandemic before it starts. See what the CU Boulder researcher learned in his third year.

COVID-19 remains a public health threat, but it can be ended

on the other hand, US Federal Public Health Emergency According to 386 multidisciplinary experts from over 100 countries and territories, it remains a global public health threat that continues to disproportionately affect vulnerable people around the world.

author of Nature A paper published in November recommended countries take a “vaccine plus” approach to ending the pandemic. This includes improved indoor ventilation and filtration, increased masking, testing and treatment. They also stressed the need to address global inequities related to immunization and access to healthcare.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not over yet. Jose Luis Jimenez, co-author of this study, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at CU Boulder and Fellow of the Collaborative Institute for Environmental Sciences (CIRES). “But there is much that can and should be done here in the United States and around the world. Clean indoor air should be a priority to pay attention to and take action.”

Jimenez and environmental engineering professor Shelly Miller are also co-authors of a recently published paper. clinical infectionThe World Health Organization (WHO) warned scientists at the start of the pandemic that the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads through airborne particles (floating in the air like smoke), leading to avoidable consequences. claims to have dismissed the concerns. I learned from

Note the drier air

A recent CU Boulder study found that airborne particles that carry the coronavirus can remain infectious twice as long in dry air. This is because the saliva released with the particles acts as a protective barrier around the virus, especially at low humidity levels.

“This shows that this virus can exist for quite some time, even hours,” he said. Mark Hernandezsenior author of the study and SJ Archuleta Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

The first study of its kind published in PNAS Nexus It has implications for reducing transmission of coronavirus and other viruses in dry climates across the country, on airplanes, and during dry winter months around the world.

But humidifying indoor spaces is costly and inefficient, says Hernandez. Alternatively, adding a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air filter and opening windows to improve ventilation is an easy and affordable option for anyone.

Given the opportunity to think, people choose to lower their risk

According to one research organization, even a little thought about the consequences of our actions makes us more likely to make choices that pose less risk to others. leaves from aboveProfessor of Psychology and Neuroscience.

An international survey of 13,000 people was published in November. PNAS Nexus, conducted at the height of the pandemic. Van Boven and his colleagues presented participants around the world with hypothetical scenarios related to attending social gatherings during a pandemic. Participants had to decide to join, cancel, or reduce capacity.

But before doing so, some participants were instructed to pause and practice a technique called “structured reflexes.” The risk-minimizing side was much more likely to make mistakes.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, such individual responsibilities will become even more important.

“When considering any kind of large social gathering, I would encourage everyone to get into the habit of asking themselves: What are the risks you might pose to others? And are the gains of that gathering worth the risk?” Van Boven said.

Students stepped up at CU and across the country

research in BMC Public Health Researchers at CU Boulder, Colorado State University (CSU), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that more than 90 percent of people on CU Boulder and CSU campuses wore masks correctly amid the Spring 2021 pandemic. indicates that students understand the effectiveness of masks, know that masking helps them get more classes, and generally care about the health of others. increase.

“This study supports the idea that masks are an effective, low-cost means of reducing disease transmission and establishes masking as a viable method for reducing respiratory disease transmission on college campuses. I am.” Tanya AldereteAssistant Professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology at CU Boulder and Principal Investigator on the project.

Germicidal UV light is still a useful tool

A study led by scientists at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) and CU Boulder helped shed light on alternative approaches to disinfecting the indoor air we all share. It can create an unhealthy indoor “smog”.

was announced in environmental science and technology letterThis study found that after GUV disinfection, the amount of harmful secondary chemicals in indoor air had an impact, but not enough to recommend the use of GUV. This suggests that he could use GUV to combat COVID, as well as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in settings where the risk of viral transmission is high, such as emergency waiting rooms, restaurants and gyms. .

work to prevent the next pandemic

CU Boulder virologist Sara Sawyer’s career was inspired by the defining pandemic of her childhood, the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has devoted her time to preventing the next one.

Over the past 15 years, Sawyer has collected hundreds of samples from primates, rodents, bats and other mammalian species to better understand what evolution has taught us about how to symbiose with viruses. have spent In her lab at her BioFrontiers Institute at the University of Boulder, she employs state-of-the-art gene sequencing and techniques to ensure that when some viruses jump into new species, some are successful and others are successful. I have a better understanding of why is disappearing.

Research in her lab suggests that genetics play a role not only in how viruses spread within the same species, but also in how they are transmitted from species to species and including humans. got it.

in September, she and her colleagues found that the disease is already endemic in wild African primates and is known to cause Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, meaning, as they put it, “to humans”. identified an obscure family of viruses that are “ready to spread.” No human infections have been reported so far, but she urges the scientific community to be vigilant.

“COVID is the latest in a series of animal-to-human spillover events, some of which have evolved into global catastrophes,” said Sawyer. “We hope that by raising awareness of the viruses to watch out for, we will be able to stay ahead of this and respond more quickly if human infections start to occur.”

Diet and lifestyle factors may lower disease risk

Besides preventing infection and reducing transmission, what can people do?

Feeding your gut microbes healthy foods, spices, and antioxidants, coping with stress, and balancing physical activity with proper recovery can help you protect yourself from serious consequences after infection and an opportunity for full recovery. Here are some actions we can take to give back to the world,” said Adams, Distinguished Professor within the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and Director of the EBIO Honors Program.

Demmig-Adams is a co-author of a study published last year. American Journal of Lifestyle Medicinedetails how the human body is prone to chronic, low-level inflammation when fighting the virus that causes COVID-19.

Our bodies have an inflammatory response, so just like we don’t move enough, we also have to be careful about overworking our bodies, she points out. If you are actively ill or have recently recovered, it may be wise to schedule more rest and recovery time than expected.

