Scientists discover potential new targets for treating age-related neurological disorders





Scientists at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute (TBSI) have shed new light on the aging process in the brain. By linking the increased presence of specialized immune cells to conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain injury for the first time, we have discovered potential new therapeutic targets aimed at treating age-related neurological disorders. Benefiting from collaborations with experts from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the study, which focuses on microglia in the brain and spinal cord, is published today in a leading international journal. scientific progress. Microglia are a unique type of immune cells that support nerve cells, prevent microbial invasion, remove debris, and eliminate dying nerve cells by engulfing and eating them. Emerging research indicates that microglia may exhibit different functional responses in response to molecular and biochemical changes occurring within these specialized cells. Indeed, different subtypes of microglia can be distinguished based on a property called autofluorescence. This is the tendency of cells to emit light of another color after absorbing it, and it occurs because certain substances in cells absorb light. Substances stored in specialized cellular compartments include fat molecules, cholesterol crystals, metals and other misfolded proteins. David Loane, assistant professor of neuroscience at TBSI’s Trinity’s School of Biochemistry and Immunology, is the lead author of the study.. He said: “As the brain ages, these substances accumulate within autofluorescent microglia, resulting in increased autofluorescence. It also makes it harder to perform tasks and prevent neurological injuries and neurodegenerative diseases. “In this study, we found that in aging animals, these microglia are in a unique state of dysfunction, which has many problematic effects, such as increased cellular stress and damage. , the accumulation of fat and iron, changes in metabolic processes and increased production of molecules that over-generate immune responses.” Furthermore, scientists found that autofluorescent microglia and associated inflammation were more pronounced under pathological conditions such as the genetic risk factor model for Alzheimer’s disease, promisingly demonstrating drug-assisted microglia in aged animals. We showed that it is reversed by permutation. Moreover, environmental exposure to acute traumatic brain injury in animals accelerated age of onset and tissue-wide distribution of autofluorescent microglia by increasing oxidative stress damage in the brains of injured animals.

As a result, there is now growing evidence to suggest that the accumulation of autofluorescent microglia contributes to aging and neurodegenerative diseases. If these subpopulations of microglia are highly inflammatory and damaging to the brain, targeting them could be a new strategy for treating aging-related diseases.”

David Loane, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, TBSI Trinity Department of Biochemistry and Immunology sauce: Journal reference: sprocket, RM, and others. (2023) Brain injury accelerates the development of a reversible age-related microglial phenotype associated with inflammatory neurodegeneration. scientific progress. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.add1101.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230308/Scientists-unearth-a-potential-new-target-for-treating-age-related-neurological-diseases.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos