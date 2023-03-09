



The spread of COVID-19 poses a serious threat to the health and safety of people around the world. In response, governments were forced to decide on a series of actions aimed at limiting its spread. Non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) measures such as bans were common. Understanding the implications of these actions and choosing the most effective countermeasures (considering both costs and impacts) is critical in responding to future pandemics. To reach these conclusions, a dataset of actions taken must exist. Unfortunately, this critical information is not stored centrally and is difficult to obtain. Efficient and easy to understand, the design of this dataset can be broadly applied – reducing the societal costs of similar studies and promoting confidence in the results of such studies.1Furthermore, producing this dataset and making it widely available will contribute to the development of pandemic response strategies and empirically calibrated policy decisions by the international community. Countries (or municipalities) with similar capabilities but lacking observational data should be able to benefit from using only US-based data.2. Collection of non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) measurement data and research on how they influenced population behavior increased in number during the COVID-19 pandemic3. The literature focused on modelingFour,Five publicly available datasets6,7Researchers have also collected data focused on the first and second waves at a larger scale (e.g. national level).7,8,9,Ten,11,12,13,14Some of these resulting databases contain over 60 different types of interventions, while others focus on single measures such as lockdowns.Four,15,16closed17,18,19school and university closures17,20religious closuretwenty oneand the mask instructiontwenty two,twenty three,twenty four. There have been several methods used to collect and validate NPI data to construct the above and other datasets.US researchertwenty one designed a survey using a variety of questionnaires to collect U.S. county-level data, but found that untrained volunteers sometimes reported statewide mandates as county-level. , which ran the risk of increasing incorrect labeling.Several7,twenty five We collected data from various public or official resources with the help of crowdsourcing.some researchers9 Cooperate with government officials and others6,8,11,13,14 Contributors who have been trained to collect data and follow individual data collection processes.others12, with the help of RA, integrated an automated process to collect data from various public resources. Some efforts used news articles, official press releases, and briefings as evidence.13. table 1 A compilation of available NPI datasets and some of our datasets. From this table, we can see that the dataset was collected for a limited period of time (e.g., based on first or second wave) across different geographic dimensions. Table 1 Part of the available NPI datasets. Our data covers the entire state for over two years of the ongoing pandemic, making it the most comprehensive data for any given US state that we are aware of. The dataset presented here provides county-level NPI orders for the state of Virginia, USA. NPI measures are grouped into six groups detailed below and are provided by government and social media sources. Our collection team consisted of a small team of trained undergraduates. In parallel with the collection process, we performed systematic data verification for both accuracy and completeness. towards the end of our efforts, healthdata.gov I published the dataset26 Contains various state and county policy orders. However, while Virginia only included state-level orders, ours is county-level. There are several directions in which this work can continue in the future 🙁I) to expand this effort to other US states (Ⅱ) Continuing our efforts to capture the nuances in our data – assigning metadata tags and expanding our library of tags (iii) to extend the analysis of results to further measure the impact of mandates over the course of a pandemic (peak analysis and mitigation, impact of NPI measures on mobility, etc.). Use this dataset to enable a variety of analyses. The actions of local governments and how they have changed over time and place, the relationship between county actions and state mandates, and the impact of NPI measures on COVID-19. case and hospitalization. It is important to note that gathering this data becomes increasingly difficult as various sources become obsolete or knowledge is lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41597-023-01979-6

