Longitudinal uric acid has nonlinear association with kidney failure and mortality in chronic kidney disease





Modification of Diet in Renal Disease Study Group, Hunsicker LG, Adler S, Caggiula A, England BK, Greene T, et al. Predictors of the progression of renal disease in the Modification of Diet in Renal Disease Study. Kidney Int. 51(6), 1908–1919 (1997). Sturm G, Kollerits B, Neyer U, Ritz E, Kronenberg F, MMKD Study Group. Uric acid as a risk factor for progression of non-diabetic chronic kidney disease? The mild to Moderate Kidney Disease (MMKD) Study. Exp. Gerontol. 43(4), 347–352 (2008). Madero, M. et al. Uric acid and long-term outcomes in CKD. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 53(5), 796–803 (2009). Liu, W. C. et al. Association of hyperuricemia with renal outcomes, cardiovascular disease, and mortality. Clin. J. Am. Soc. Nephrol. 7(4), 541–548 (2012). Nacak, H. et al. Uric acid is not associated with decline in renal function or time to renal replacement therapy initiation in a referred cohort of patients with Stage III, IV and V chronic kidney disease. Nephrol. Dial. Transpl. 30(12), 2039–2045 (2015). Chang, W. X. et al. Predictors and the subsequent risk of end-stage renal disease—usefulness of 30% decline in estimated GFR over 2 years. PLoS ONE 10(7), e0132927 (2015). Uchida, S. et al. Targeting uric acid and the inhibition of progression to end-stage renal disease—a propensity score analysis. PLoS ONE 10(12), e0145506 (2015). Altemtam, N., Russell, J. & El Nahas, M. A study of the natural history of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Nephrol Dial Transpl. 27(5), 1847–1854 (2012). Nacak, H., van Diepen, M., de Goeij, M. C., Rotmans, J. I. & Dekker, F. W. Uric acid: association with rate of renal function decline and time until start of dialysis in incident pre-dialysis patients. BMC Nephrol. 15(1), 91 (2014). Srivastava, A., Kaze, A. D., McMullan, C. J., Isakova, T. & Waikar, S. S. Uric acid and the risks of kidney failure and death in individuals with CKD. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 71(3), 362–370 (2018). Shi, Y. et al. Clinical outcome of hyperuricemia in IgA nephropathy: A Retrospective Cohort Study and Randomized Controlled Trial. Kidney Blood Press Res. 35(3), 153–160 (2012). Zoccali, C. & Mallamaci, F. Uric acid in chronic kidney disease: The quest for causality continues. Nephrol Dial Transpl. 33(2), 193–195 (2018). Bonino, B., Leoncini, G., Russo, E., Pontremoli, R. & Viazzi, F. Uric acid in CKD: Has the jury come to the verdict?. J. Nephrol. 33(4), 715–724 (2020). Tsai, C. W. et al. Uric acid predicts adverse outcomes in chronic kidney disease: a novel insight from trajectory analyses. Nephrol. Dial Transpl. 33(2), 231–241 (2018). Stengel, B. et al. The French chronic kidney disease-renal epidemiology and information network (CKD-REIN) cohort study. Nephrol Dial Transpl. 29(8), 1500–1507 (2014). KDIGO. KDIGO. Clinical practice guideline for the evaluation and management of chronic kidney disease. Kidney Int. Suppl. 2013(3), 1–150 (2012). Ikizler, T. A. et al. KDOQI clinical practice guideline for nutrition in CKD: 2020 update. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 76(3), S1–S107 (2020). Girerd, X., et al. Evaluation de l’observance par l’interrogatoire au cours du suivi des hypertendus dans des consultations spécialisées. Arch. Mal. Coeur. Vaiss. 94(8), 839–842 (2001). Chew, L. D. et al. Validation of screening questions for limited health literacy in a large VA outpatient population. J. Gen. Intern. Med. 23(5), 561–566 (2008). Dafni, U. & Tsiatis, A. Evaluating surrogate markers of clinical outcome when measured with error. Biometrics 54(4), 1445–1462 (1998). Sweeting, M. J. & Thompson, S. G. Joint modelling of longitudinal and time-to-event data with application to predicting abdominal aortic aneurysm growth and rupture. Biom J 53(5), 750–763 (2011). Ye, W., Lin, X. & Taylor, J. M. G. Semiparametric modeling of longitudinal measurements and time-to-event data—a two-stage regression calibration approach. Biometrics 64(4), 1238–1246 (2008). Harrell, F. E. General aspects of fitting regression models. In Regression Modeling Strategies: With Applications to Linear Models, Logistic and Ordinal Regression, and Survival Analysis (eds Harrell, J. & Frank, E.) 13–44 (Springer, New York, 2015). Suttorp, M. M., Siegerink, B., Jager, K. J., Zoccali, C. & Dekker, F. W. Graphical presentation of confounding in directed acyclic graphs. Nephrol. Dial. Transpl. 30(9), 1418–1423 (2015). Sanchez-Lozada, L. G. et al. Uric acid and hypertension: An update with recommendations. Am. J. Hypertens. 33(7), 583–594 (2020). Hediger, M. A., Johnson, R. J., Miyazaki, H. & Endou, H. Molecular physiology of urate transport. Physiology 20(2), 125–133 (2005). Kalantar-Zadeh, K. & Fouque, D. Nutritional management of chronic kidney disease. N. Engl. J. Med. 377(18), 1765–1776 (2017). Ko, G. J., Rhee, C. M., Kalantar-Zadeh, K. & Joshi, S. The effects of high-protein diets on kidney health and longevity. J. Am. Soc. Nephrol. 31(8), 1667–1679 (2020). Paul, R. & Zaihra, T. Interval estimation of risk difference for data sampled from clusters. Stat. Med. 27(21), 4207–4220 (2008). Eilers, P. H. C. & Marx, B. D. Flexible smoothing with B-splines and penalties. Stat. Sci. 11, 89–121 (1996). Leffondre, K., Jager, K. J., Boucquemont, J., Stel, V. S. & Heinze, G. Representation of exposures in regression analysis and interpretation of regression coefficients: Basic concepts and pitfalls. Nephrol. Dial. Transpl. 29(10), 1806–1814 (2014). R Core Team (2019). R: A language and environment for statistical computing. R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria. Available from: https://www.R-project.org/ Johnson, R. J., Kivlighn, S. D., Kim, Y. G., Suga, S. & Fogo, A. B. Reappraisal of the pathogenesis and consequences of hyperuricemia in hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and renal disease. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 33(2), 225–234 (1999). Sánchez-Lozada, L. G. et al. Uric acid-induced endothelial dysfunction is associated with mitochondrial alterations and decreased intracellular ATP concentrations. Nephron. Exp. Nephrol. 121(3–4), e71-78 (2012). Mazzali, M. et al. Elevated uric acid increases blood pressure in the rat by a novel crystal-independent mechanism. Hypertension 38(5), 1101–1106 (2001). Mazzali, M. et al. Hyperuricemia induces a primary renal arteriolopathy in rats by a blood pressure-independent mechanism. Am. J. Physiol. Renal. Physiol. 282(6), F991-997 (2002). Sánchez-Lozada, L. G. et al. Mild hyperuricemia induces vasoconstriction and maintains glomerular hypertension in normal and remnant kidney rats. Kidney Int. 67(1), 237–247 (2005). Bjornstad, P. et al. Role of bicarbonate supplementation on urine uric acid crystals and diabetic tubulopathy in adults with type 1 diabetes. Diabetes Obes. Metab. 20(7), 1776–1780 (2018). Bjornstad, P. et al. Hyperfiltration and uricosuria in adolescents with type 1 diabetes. Pediatr. Nephrol. Berl. Ger. 31(5), 787–793 (2016). Iseki, K. et al. Significance of hyperuricemia as a risk factor for developing ESRD in a screened cohort. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 44(4), 642–650 (2004). Tsai, C. W., Lin, S. Y., Kuo, C. C. & Huang, C. C. Serum uric acid and progression of kidney disease: A longitudinal analysis and mini-review. PLoS ONE 12(1), e0170393 (2017). Zawada, A. M. et al. Serum uric acid and mortality risk among hemodialysis patients. Kidney Int. Rep. 5(8), 1196–1206 (2020). Cho, S. K., Chang, Y., Kim, I. & Ryu, S. U-shaped association between serum uric acid level and risk of mortality. Arthritis Rheumatol. 70(7), 1122–1132 (2018). Lee, C. L. & Tsai, S. F. Association between mortality and serum uric acid levels in non-diabetes-related chronic kidney disease: An analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, USA, 1999–2010. Sci. Rep. 10(1), 17585 (2020). Cang, Y. et al. Serum uric acid revealed a U-shaped relationship with all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality in high atherosclerosis risk patients: The ASSURE study. Front. Cardiovasc. Med. 8, 641513 (2021). Li, Q., Wu, C., Kuang, W., Zhan, X. & Zhou, J. Correlation analysis of low-level serum uric acid and cardiovascular events in patients on peritoneal dialysis. Int. Urol. Nephrol. 53(11), 2399–2408 (2021). Li, M. et al. Low serum uric acid levels increase the risk of all-cause death and cardiovascular death in hemodialysis patients. Ren. Fail. 42(1), 315–322 (2020). Beberashvili, I. et al. Longitudinal study of serum uric acid, nutritional status, and mortality in maintenance hemodialysis patients. Clin. J. Am. Soc. Nephrol. 11(6), 1015–1023 (2016). Tseng, W. C. et al. Taiwan Geriatric Kidney Disease (TGKD) Research Group. U-shaped association between serum uric acid levels with cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in the elderly: The role of malnourishment. J. Am. Heart Assoc. 7(4), e007523 (2018). Rizopoulos, D. Joint Models for Longitudinal and Time-to-Event Data: With Applications in R 1st edn. (CRC Press, New-York, 2012). Chen, Q. et al. Effect of urate-lowering therapy on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin. J. Am. Soc. Nephrol. 15(11), 1576–1586 (2020). Badve, S. V. et al. Effects of allopurinol on the progression of chronic kidney disease. N. Engl. J. Med. 382(26), 2504–2513 (2020). Doria, A. et al. Serum urate lowering with allopurinol and kidney function in type 1 diabetes. N. Engl. J. Med. 382(26), 2493–2503 (2020). Perez-Gomez, M. V. et al. Potential dangers of serum urate-lowering therapy. Am. J. Med. 132(4), 457–467 (2019).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-30902-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos