For immediate release: March 9, 2023

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced updates to mammography regulations. Among other things, this will require mammography facilities to inform patients about breast density, enhance FDA oversight and enforcement of facilities, and allow physicians to better classify and evaluate mammography. .

FDA Chief Medical Officer Hilary Marston, MD, MPH said: “Since 1992, the FDA has been committed to ensuring patient access to quality mammography. This means more women have access to consistent, high-quality mammography, and we are committed to improving women’s health and strengthening the fight against breast cancer. We will continue to work to move forward.”

The final rule is Mammography Quality Standards Act of 1992 (MQSA)is a law passed to ensure the quality of mammography, which is so important for early detection of breast cancer. MQSA authorizes FDA oversight of mammography facilities, including accreditation, certification, annual inspections, and enforcement of standards that enable mammography facilities to provide quality care.

One of the significant updates to regulations based on MQSA We need facilities that provide patients with information about breast density. About half of all women in the United States over the age of 40 have dense breast tissue, which their mammograms show. Dense breast tissue can make it difficult for mammograms to detect cancer. Additionally, dense breasts have been identified as a risk factor for developing breast cancer. The amendments finalized today provide specific language describing how breast density affects mammography accuracy. We encourage you to discuss your individual situation with your healthcare provider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Mammograms remain the best tool for breast cancer screening and detection.

Facilitating patient access to information about the impact of breast density and other factors on the risk of developing breast cancer is an important part of a comprehensive breast health strategy.

Today’s amendments, which must be implemented within 18 months, enhance FDA oversight of mammography facilities, including in key areas of enforcement and patient communication. Nearly all accredited mammography facilities continue to meet quality standards, but with today’s update and others, we will communicate directly with patients and their healthcare providers as needed when facilities do not meet quality standards. FDA’s capabilities are being strengthened. Communicate the defect well with the patient. This is intended to ensure that important information, such as the potential need for further evaluation or repeat mammograms, that may influence decisions about patient care, is communicated as completely as possible. increase.

This revision also helps bring the MQSA into the 21st century. This includes incorporating current science and mammography best practices to modernize regulation, improve breast cancer detection, and give patients more information when considering important breast health management decisions. help you do that.

