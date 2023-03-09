Health
FDA Updates Mammography Regulations, Requires Reporting of Breast Density Information, Increases Oversight of Facilities
- For immediate release:
-
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced updates to mammography regulations. Among other things, this will require mammography facilities to inform patients about breast density, enhance FDA oversight and enforcement of facilities, and allow physicians to better classify and evaluate mammography. .
FDA Chief Medical Officer Hilary Marston, MD, MPH said: “Since 1992, the FDA has been committed to ensuring patient access to quality mammography. This means more women have access to consistent, high-quality mammography, and we are committed to improving women’s health and strengthening the fight against breast cancer. We will continue to work to move forward.”
The final rule is Mammography Quality Standards Act of 1992 (MQSA)is a law passed to ensure the quality of mammography, which is so important for early detection of breast cancer. MQSA authorizes FDA oversight of mammography facilities, including accreditation, certification, annual inspections, and enforcement of standards that enable mammography facilities to provide quality care.
One of the significant updates to regulations based on MQSA We need facilities that provide patients with information about breast density. About half of all women in the United States over the age of 40 have dense breast tissue, which their mammograms show. Dense breast tissue can make it difficult for mammograms to detect cancer. Additionally, dense breasts have been identified as a risk factor for developing breast cancer. The amendments finalized today provide specific language describing how breast density affects mammography accuracy. We encourage you to discuss your individual situation with your healthcare provider.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Mammograms remain the best tool for breast cancer screening and detection.
Facilitating patient access to information about the impact of breast density and other factors on the risk of developing breast cancer is an important part of a comprehensive breast health strategy.
Today’s amendments, which must be implemented within 18 months, enhance FDA oversight of mammography facilities, including in key areas of enforcement and patient communication. Nearly all accredited mammography facilities continue to meet quality standards, but with today’s update and others, we will communicate directly with patients and their healthcare providers as needed when facilities do not meet quality standards. FDA’s capabilities are being strengthened. Communicate the defect well with the patient. This is intended to ensure that important information, such as the potential need for further evaluation or repeat mammograms, that may influence decisions about patient care, is communicated as completely as possible. increase.
This revision also helps bring the MQSA into the 21st century. This includes incorporating current science and mammography best practices to modernize regulation, improve breast cancer detection, and give patients more information when considering important breast health management decisions. help you do that.
Related information
###
fixed phrase
FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ensures the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines, and other biological products and medical devices for human use. to protect public health. This agency is also responsible for the regulation of our country’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, the safety and security of products that emit electronic radiation, and tobacco products.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-updates-mammography-regulations-require-reporting-breast-density-information-and-enhance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- FDA Updates Mammography Regulations, Requires Reporting of Breast Density Information, Increases Oversight of Facilities
- Artists honor women and pay tribute to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria at the Vancouver Gallery
- Boy’s Hockey: Bohmert’s hat-trick helps Mahtomedi beat Alexandria in Class A quarter-finals – Alexandria Echo Press
- PM Modi, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in a picture during the national anthem before the 4th test between Ind-Aus
- Millie Bobby Brown: I need a beauty routine! | Entertainment
- Sharon Stone thinks no one wants to dress her for the 1992 Oscars
- Will the next Chinese Prime Minister have a moderating influence on Xi Jinping?
- Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties
- Men’s tennis heads to Athens to battle the Bulldogs – Texas A&M Athletics
- 8 Female-led UK tech startups led
- Silk Road Bitcoin for sale? US Government Linked Addresses Transfer $1 Billion in BTC
- Bay City Fireworks Festival Announces Entertainment