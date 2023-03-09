Its diverse functions, relationship with SARS-CoV-2, and impact on the sequelae of COVID-19 disease

In a recent study published in cellresearchers evaluated the role of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Background

ACE2 is one of the most commonly therapeutically targeted molecules in biomedicine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ACE2 modifies the equilibrium of the peptide cascade as an enzyme and regulates the intestinal uptake of amino acids as a chaperone. Current research is focused on modulating the ACE2 axis to functionally and structurally suppress SARS-CoV-2 infection and protect against multi-organ damage. Therefore, knowing the precise function of ACE2 in COVID-19 is essential for developing targeted and effective therapies.

ACE2 as a key SARS-CoV-2 entry receptor

After SARS-CoV-2 was discovered as the causative agent of COVID-19, cell culture experiments revealed that ACE2 functions as its entry receptor.Studies further show that both in vitro and liveACE2 is an essential receptor for both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 are betacoronaviruses, most likely of bat origin.of spike proteinThe S gene, which encodes ACE2, is the most common locus of recombination to increase the receptor-binding affinity of ACE2, and the evolutionary adaptation of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD) has been linked to interspecies transmission. indicates that it is essential for

ACE2 orthologues, which represent the basic physiological functions of ACE2, are largely conserved in all vertebrate species and have also been detected in insects. Evolutionary interactions between ACE2 amino acid residues that interact with the RBD of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 explain the broad host tropism that drives zoonotic transmission and viral development of SARS-CoV-2. increase.

All SARS-related coronavirus Certain sarvecovirus clades bind ACE2 with varying affinities, although deletions and substitutions of the ACE2 binding region have been found to render them incapable of interacting with ACE2. At the human population level, ACE2 variants are common but incredibly rare. However, structural and functional analyzes have revealed that certain human ACE2 variants can either promote or inhibit spike protein binding.

SARS-CoV-2 infection facilitated by distribution of ACE2

The tropism and diverse extrapulmonary manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 are dependent on ACE2 tissue expression and distribution. Specific to the infectious process and primary viral infection, ACE2 expression decreases from the nasal epithelium to the lower respiratory tract and correlates with viral infection patterns.

ACE2 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) expression is high in nasal cilia and goblet cells and is detected in lower respiratory tract basal cells, club cells, cilia, and type II alveolar cells. Lung cells and lower respiratory tract are important replication sites for SARS-CoV, but SARS-CoV-2 replicates rapidly in upper respiratory tract tissues, thus contributing to more effective infection and transmissibility kinetics than SARS-CoV. .

ACE2 in acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)

The World Health Organization (WHO) clinical definition of PASC or long COVID includes symptoms that affect daily functioning that persist for at least 3 months after suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection and symptoms that persist for at least 2 months. Includes persistent individuals. It cannot be explained by another diagnosis.

A number of contributing processes, including chronic immunological activation, vascular dysfunction, long-term dysregulation of tissue ACE2, and autoantibodies, have been hypothesized as long-lasting COVID pathogenesis. ACE2 dysregulation observed during acute SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with increased mortality and acute myocardial injury.

Role of ACE2 in respiratory diseases

Low ACE2 levels are associated with the pathogenesis of acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS), acute lung injury (ALI), pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and pulmonary fibrosis. Treatment of numerous organoids, cell types, or mice in vivo with recombinant RBD or spike proteins from SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 resulted in downregulation of ACE2 from the cell surface and lung dysfunction and disease. resulted in a deterioration of Through increased RAS or bradykinin system activation, decreased ACE2 expression exacerbates the severity and pathophysiology of both acute and chronic lung injury.

In addition to inhibiting spike binding to block COVID-19 infection, the team found that the ACE2 axis was transiently regulated to mitigate SARS-CoV-2-induced lung disease, suggesting a possible dual therapeutic strategy. I noticed that it might offer. In animal models, reconstitution of ACE2 enzymatic activity also alleviated pulmonary symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, regardless of spike binding.

ACE2 and COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine development and SARS-CoV-2 neutralization technology rely heavily on inhibiting the interaction of spike RBD and ACE2. All vaccines, regardless of their underlying technology, rely on establishing humoral immunity in response to the viral spike protein, thus inhibiting the interaction of the virus with ACE2. Profiling of 127 sample antibodies from mRNA-vaccinated patients showed that at least 98% of the antibodies targeted the RBD and ACE2 interaction for vaccine-mediated SARS-CoV-2 neutralization suggested an important role in blocking

Conclusion

Findings place ACE2 at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic, acting as a key entry receptor for all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as future SARS-CoV-2 variants showed. ACE2 protects several organs and promotes physiological homeostasis in humans. This explains the pathway of viral transmission and the acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent long-term multiple organ damage observed in COVID-19. justifying an ACE2-centric strategy for prevention and treatment 19 globally.