Health
Its diverse functions, relationship with SARS-CoV-2, and impact on the sequelae of COVID-19 disease
In a recent study published in cellresearchers evaluated the role of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
Background
ACE2 is one of the most commonly therapeutically targeted molecules in biomedicine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ACE2 modifies the equilibrium of the peptide cascade as an enzyme and regulates the intestinal uptake of amino acids as a chaperone. Current research is focused on modulating the ACE2 axis to functionally and structurally suppress SARS-CoV-2 infection and protect against multi-organ damage. Therefore, knowing the precise function of ACE2 in COVID-19 is essential for developing targeted and effective therapies.
ACE2 as a key SARS-CoV-2 entry receptor
After SARS-CoV-2 was discovered as the causative agent of COVID-19, cell culture experiments revealed that ACE2 functions as its entry receptor.Studies further show that both in vitro and liveACE2 is an essential receptor for both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 are betacoronaviruses, most likely of bat origin.of spike proteinThe S gene, which encodes ACE2, is the most common locus of recombination to increase the receptor-binding affinity of ACE2, and the evolutionary adaptation of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD) has been linked to interspecies transmission. indicates that it is essential for
ACE2 orthologues, which represent the basic physiological functions of ACE2, are largely conserved in all vertebrate species and have also been detected in insects. Evolutionary interactions between ACE2 amino acid residues that interact with the RBD of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 explain the broad host tropism that drives zoonotic transmission and viral development of SARS-CoV-2. increase.
All SARS-related coronavirus Certain sarvecovirus clades bind ACE2 with varying affinities, although deletions and substitutions of the ACE2 binding region have been found to render them incapable of interacting with ACE2. At the human population level, ACE2 variants are common but incredibly rare. However, structural and functional analyzes have revealed that certain human ACE2 variants can either promote or inhibit spike protein binding.
SARS-CoV-2 infection facilitated by distribution of ACE2
The tropism and diverse extrapulmonary manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 are dependent on ACE2 tissue expression and distribution. Specific to the infectious process and primary viral infection, ACE2 expression decreases from the nasal epithelium to the lower respiratory tract and correlates with viral infection patterns.
ACE2 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) expression is high in nasal cilia and goblet cells and is detected in lower respiratory tract basal cells, club cells, cilia, and type II alveolar cells. Lung cells and lower respiratory tract are important replication sites for SARS-CoV, but SARS-CoV-2 replicates rapidly in upper respiratory tract tissues, thus contributing to more effective infection and transmissibility kinetics than SARS-CoV. .
ACE2 in acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)
The World Health Organization (WHO) clinical definition of PASC or long COVID includes symptoms that affect daily functioning that persist for at least 3 months after suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection and symptoms that persist for at least 2 months. Includes persistent individuals. It cannot be explained by another diagnosis.
A number of contributing processes, including chronic immunological activation, vascular dysfunction, long-term dysregulation of tissue ACE2, and autoantibodies, have been hypothesized as long-lasting COVID pathogenesis. ACE2 dysregulation observed during acute SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with increased mortality and acute myocardial injury.
Role of ACE2 in respiratory diseases
Low ACE2 levels are associated with the pathogenesis of acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS), acute lung injury (ALI), pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and pulmonary fibrosis. Treatment of numerous organoids, cell types, or mice in vivo with recombinant RBD or spike proteins from SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 resulted in downregulation of ACE2 from the cell surface and lung dysfunction and disease. resulted in a deterioration of Through increased RAS or bradykinin system activation, decreased ACE2 expression exacerbates the severity and pathophysiology of both acute and chronic lung injury.
In addition to inhibiting spike binding to block COVID-19 infection, the team found that the ACE2 axis was transiently regulated to mitigate SARS-CoV-2-induced lung disease, suggesting a possible dual therapeutic strategy. I noticed that it might offer. In animal models, reconstitution of ACE2 enzymatic activity also alleviated pulmonary symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, regardless of spike binding.
ACE2 and COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccine development and SARS-CoV-2 neutralization technology rely heavily on inhibiting the interaction of spike RBD and ACE2. All vaccines, regardless of their underlying technology, rely on establishing humoral immunity in response to the viral spike protein, thus inhibiting the interaction of the virus with ACE2. Profiling of 127 sample antibodies from mRNA-vaccinated patients showed that at least 98% of the antibodies targeted the RBD and ACE2 interaction for vaccine-mediated SARS-CoV-2 neutralization suggested an important role in blocking
Conclusion
Findings place ACE2 at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic, acting as a key entry receptor for all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as future SARS-CoV-2 variants showed. ACE2 protects several organs and promotes physiological homeostasis in humans. This explains the pathway of viral transmission and the acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent long-term multiple organ damage observed in COVID-19. justifying an ACE2-centric strategy for prevention and treatment 19 globally.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230309/ACE2-its-diverse-functions-relationship-with-SARS-CoV-2-and-the-implications-for-COVID-19-disease-sequelae.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Its diverse functions, relationship with SARS-CoV-2, and impact on the sequelae of COVID-19 disease
- Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – Collaboration is needed to mitigate long-term health risks
- Duperre wins 3 meters on day two of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
- The Metallic Trend People Are Wearing This Spring
- Japanese lunar lander ispace to go public
- EEG resting-state networks in Alzheimer’s disease associated with clinical symptoms
- Xi Jinping – President Xi Calls for Strengthening Integrated National Strategies and Strategic Capabilities to Win Wars
- 4th Test: Australia choose to beat India as PM Modi and Anthony Albanese watch | Cricket News
- Turkish delegation to visit Russia ahead of foreign ministers’ meeting
- Boris Johnson’s salary accounts for 85% of all outside income declared by MPs so far this year | Political news
- UK Announces Sanctions Against Violators of Women’s Rights Around the World
- ‘Panvariant’ COVID vaccine could clear future strains of virus thanks to machine learning