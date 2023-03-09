Pre-eclampsia risk increased in tech-assisted pregnancies







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: sauce: Mustafa A. et al. 58. Special Topic Spotlight: Cardiology and Obstetrics. Presented at: American College of Cardiology Scientific Session; March 4-6, 2023. New Orleans (hybrid conferencing). Disclosure:

The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio NEW ORLEANS — People who became pregnant using assisted reproductive technology were twice as likely to develop pre-eclampsia compared to conventional pregnancies, researchers report at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions Did. “The rate of technology-assisted pregnancies has doubled in the United States in the last 20 years.” Ahmad Mustafa, MD, The chief resident of Northwell Health in Staten Island, New York, said in a virtual press conference prior to the conference.

According to Mustafa, technology-assisted pregnancy involves the use of assisted reproductive techniques such as intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization to achieve a pregnancy. According to Mustafa, technology-assisted pregnancies are generally classified as traditional surrogacy or pregnancy carriers. In traditional surrogacy, the person carrying the embryo is genetically related to the embryo, but in gestational carriers, the person carrying the embryo is not genetically related to the embryo. Using the National Hospitalization Sample Database, the researchers compared preeclampsia, arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and pulmonary edema in 5,874 technically assisted pregnancies and over 2.2 million conventional pregnancies from 2016 to 2018. We assessed the incidence of cardiovascular complications such as , venous thromboembolism, and gestational diabetes. Rates of supraventricular tachycardia (0.3% vs. 0.1%), conduction abnormalities (0.4% vs. 0.2%), acute pulmonary edema (0.2% vs. 0%), pre-eclampsia (10.2% vs. 5%), and gestational diabetes was higher (12.1% vs 7.5%) in technology-assisted pregnancies compared to conventional pregnancies. In addition, the length of hospital stay was longer at 4.1 days compared to 2.7 days. The investigators then used statistical methods to compare technology-assisted pregnancies (n = 5,858) to conventional pregnancies (n = 5,858) from people with similar age, race, and baseline comorbidities. Matched with a subset. A surrogate carrier was twice as likely to have pre-eclampsia (OR = 1.9; 95% CI, 1.6-2.2; P. < .001) and longer stays (4.1 vs 3.1 days; P. < .001) compared with conventional pregnancies, Mustafa reported. Subgroup analyzes comparing pregnancy carriers (n = 190) with conventional surrogate mothers (n = 5,684) found that conventional surrogate mothers had preeclampsia (10.4% vs. 5.3%), gestational diabetes mellitus (12.2% vs. 6.8%). %) were at increased risk. Longer length of stay (4.2 days vs. 2.8 days; P. < .05 for all). Traditional surrogate mothers were generally older and more likely to have high blood pressure. “Technical-assisted pregnancies are more likely to have pre-eclampsia and longer hospital stays,” Mustafa said at a press conference. It is recommended that dedicated cardiovascular care should be incorporated into routine follow-up of patients so that they receive appropriate care and timely diagnosis of possible cardiovascular problems. can be managed to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20230309/risk-for-preeclampsia-elevated-with-technologyassisted-pregnancies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos