Eating a Mediterranean diet reduces Alzheimer’s signs in the brain: study





Eating a Mediterranean diet and a brain-focused MIND diet correlates with fewer signs of Alzheimer’s disease in people’s brains at autopsy, replacing one food from the diet, according to a new study. Separately, WHO is concerned about efforts to reduce salt intake. CNN: Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced Alzheimer’s signs in brain tissue, study finds



People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer signs of sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain that are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease at autopsy. A new study found that the MIND diet stands for Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. In fact, the study showed that people who followed both diets most closely had enough plaques and tangles in their brain tissue to be “nearly 40% less likely” to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. increase. (Lamotte, 3/8) In other food and nutrition news — CNN: World Health Organization says ‘massive effort’ needed to save lives by reducing salt intake



According to the World Health Organization’s first report, the world is falling behind the goal of reducing sodium intake by 30% by 2025. All 194 WHO member states have committed to his 2013 target, but only 5% have implemented comprehensive salt reduction policies, according to Thursday’s report. Chavez, 3/9) Wall Street Journal: Ex-Bluebell CEO pleads misdemeanor over Listeria outbreak



U.S. prosecutors are dropping felony fraud charges against the former CEO of ice cream maker Blue Bell Creameries LP following the Listeria outbreak that killed three people in 2015. increase. As part of the settlement reached Wednesday, Paul Kruse, who served as CEO of Blue Bell from 2004 until 2017, pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges of food safety violations. He plans to pay his $100,000 fine and avoid a prison sentence, according to a plea deal filed in federal court in Austin, Texas. (Tokar, 3/8) Stats: “Emotional Hunger” Vs. “Hungry Gut”: An Attempt at a Subtype of Obesity



“Anne” is about to embark on yet another weight loss journey, sitting in a small wood-paneled exam room at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. With tours of Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, and nutritionist-led programs, this one may be different than all others. Her attending physician, Andrés Acosta, examines her struggles in depth for the first time for Anne. Start your appointment today by saying you want to understand the “root causes” of obesity. (Bells, 3/9) Other health and wellness news — NPR: Where there is gender equality, people tend to live longer



Both women and men are more likely to live longer when countries make progress towards gender equality, according to a new global study that the authors believe is the first of its kind. , published in PLOS Global Public Health magazine this week, just before International Women’s Day. This confirms a growing body of research showing that advances in women’s rights benefit everyone. (Trezman, 3/8) The Washington Post: Bindi Irwin: Doctors dismiss endometriosis as pain women ‘cope with’



Bindi Irwin, a conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin, known as the famous “crocodile hunter,” tweeted on International Women’s Day that the endometrium, a chronic condition that causes debilitating pain and infertility I shared my 10-year struggle with the disease. … “For ten years I have suffered from insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea,” writes Irwin, who is 24 years old. “Doctors told me this was just something to deal with as a woman, so I completely gave up and tried to work through the pain.” (Hassan, 3/8) KHN and NPR: Jimmy Carter took on the terrible Guinea Worm when no one else did and came out victorious



Jimmy Carter took great pride in pointing out that the United States had not started a new war during his tenure as president. I started fighting the disease. These diseases are from distant lands that most Americans never suffer from and have never heard of. Diseases such as lymphatic filariasis, trachoma, river blindness, schistosomiasis, and diseases caused by pesky little worms called guinea worms. Guinea worms eat contaminated drinking water and undercooked fish. It spreads by doing. The female worms can grow up to 3 feet when mature and usually cause very painful open blisters on the legs and feet of infected people, from which the worms emerge. Some are unable to support their families for weeks, months, or even permanently. (Baubien and Whitehead, 3/8)



