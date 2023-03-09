Ministry of Health Urges Communities to Protect Kidneys





Virgin Islands communities are being urged to protect their kidneys as the Department of Health celebrates World Kidney Day today, March 9. Ms Renee Leonard, Public Health Officer, said her goal this year was to prevent kidney disease during and after being affected by the risk of not receiving adequate diagnostic services, treatment and treatment. said to draw attention to the fact that people with dysentery are particularly vulnerable. Care. Leonard says: There are so many people in the territory with kidney health issues who have been adversely affected not only during the storm but due to COVID-19. Renard said kidney disease is a global public health problem with increasing prevalence.she saidChronic kidney disease is often associated with high medical costs, poor quality of life, and serious adverse health consequences such as heart disease and stroke. “We encourage people to take care of their kidneys by maintaining a healthy diet and weight, increasing physical activity to help control blood sugar levels, and monitoring diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. We want to,” a public health officer advised. The kidneys have the following roles: Regulation of body fluid levels Filtration of waste products and toxins from the blood

Release of hormones that help: regulation of blood pressure

keep bones healthy

stimulate the bone marrow to make red blood cells Natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes can strike without notice. In an emergency, people suffering from kidney disease are one of the most vulnerable and at-risk groups and should be prepared for emergencies by: Prepare an emergency kit that includes: food

water

Medical supplies (a list of your medications and supplies for at least one month of each).

medical records Follow the emergency food provided by the dialysis provider World Kidney Day takes place on the second Thursday of March each year to remind people of the importance of kidney health and encourage more people to get tested for chronic kidney disease. This year, the theme will be “”.Kidney Health for All Prepares for the unexpected and supports vulnerable conditions.” The Department of Health and Social Development works to improve the health of the people of the Virgin Islands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bvi.gov.vg/media-centre/health-ministry-urging-community-protect-their-kidney The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos