Impact of HIV criminalization on domestic violence survivors

Last week was the second annual HIV is not Crime Awareness Day, gave organizations like the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) an opportunity to amplify the voices of those deemed criminals based on their HIV status.as a collaborator cello project and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Notethe date “ties a symbolic bow” to the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month, two demographics disproportionately affected by both the HIV epidemic and the criminalization of HIV. It is also important in that sense.

Living with HIV is not a crime, but as of 2022, 35 states there was a law Criminalize exposure to HIV and outlaw behavior that can expose others to HIV. These laws are harmful and can increase the risk of violence for people living with HIV and, as a result, reinforce stigma against HIV. Engrained in these laws and codified into our legal system is the marginalization of people living with HIV. (For more information this webinar from ChangeLab Solutions). The criminalization of HIV is a matter of racial, gender and economic justice that directly impacts our efforts to end domestic violence.

The criminalization of HIV is a matter of racial justice. HIV disproportionately affects communities of color.For example, as of 2019, blacks and African Americans are represented 13.4% of the US population, but 40.3% of people living with HIV. Many people living with HIV face different and often greater harm from the criminal justice system, including blacks, people of color, transgender people, drug users and sex workers. Criminalizing these groups of people on the basis of their HIV status only disempowers them and cuts them off from the treatment and support they need to stay safe.

HIV criminalization is a matter of gender justice. Women living with HIV, especially women of color, are disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system. Black women as of 2020 imprisoned At a rate of 65 per 100,000, Latina women were imprisoned at a rate of 48 per 100,000.In addition, LGBTQ+ adults imprisoned Homelessness, poverty, unemployment, discrimination and violence are three times higher than in the adult population. All these factors not only make access to HIV care difficult, but also insecure. every aspect of their lives.

HIV criminalization is a matter of economic justice. When someone is criminalized or imprisoned, that person’s entire life can be derailed, making it nearly impossible to maintain employment, housing, health care, and other basic needs. For people living with HIV, having a job that provides health insurance can mean the difference between accessing care and being forced to live without it. Moreover, from a public health perspective, once a person is incarcerated, HIV care can be difficult to maintain, which can result in poor health after release. For many people, it becomes difficult to feed themselves and their families when their health is affected.

The criminalization of HIV has a direct impact on NNEDV’s work to end domestic violence. 55% of women and 20% of men are living with HIV Experienced Domestic violence and victims of domestic violence are 48% more likely to be exposed to HIV infection.In addition, recently abused women 4x more of failure of antiretroviral therapy (HIV treatment).Women of Color — Already disproportionately affected From Domestic Violence – Living with HIV puts you at a much higher risk of partner violence.

Domestic violence is about power and control, and some abusers choose to weaponize HIV infection as a tool of harm. This includes: Intentionally transmitting HIV to a partner. Prevent your partner from accessing medical care. Withholding, disposing of, or tampering with drugs; Threatening to reveal partner’s HIV status. and other abusive tactics. Discrimination and violence based on race, gender, economic status and all of the above intersections disproportionately impact people living with HIV. Viewing these individuals as criminals only harms them and narrows their options for treatment, support, and safety.

Additionally, laws criminalizing HIV are often not science-based and do not explain how HIV actually spreads or whether it has an undetectable viral load. These outdated laws remain in the books. As such, someone who is virus suppressed, who discloses her HIV status to a partner, or who does not pass her HIV on to a partner can still be considered a criminal. This is unacceptable.

of NNEDV definitely safe The team is proud to support advocates who help survivors of domestic violence living with HIV. The team works to address the intersection of domestic violence and HIV by partnering with other organizations, providing technical assistance and training opportunities, and developing and disseminating critical resources.our Surely secure toolkit Contains information and resources for advocates and the general public. We encourage everyone to educate themselves and consider how they can support their loved ones, friends, and members of her community living with HIV.you can also sign up Receive NNEDV emails to be the first to know about upcoming HIV Awareness Days, Positively Safe events and more.