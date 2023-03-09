Lillehoi awarded two NIH grants for testing for HIV and Chagas.mechanical engineering





Peter Lillehoy was awarded two grants from the National Institutes of Health to improve diagnostic tests for two often intractable diseases: HIV and Chagas disease. “HIV remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world. Currently, the main causes of infection are acutely infected people who are unaware of their condition, and those who are already on antiretroviral therapy but who are virally suppressed. People who aren’t,” said Lillehoy, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering (MECH) at Rice’s Shankle Chair. The $1.37 million grant will help Lillehoj develop a rapid CRISPR-Cas13-based HIV-1 test. Currently available rapid tests lack the necessary sensitivity to detect HIV in the early stages of acute infection. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) can detect the virus 5-10 days after infection and is currently the best diagnostic tool available. “However, NAAT is labor-intensive, time-consuming, and relies on expensive equipment and refrigeration components, which precludes its use in self-testing,” said Lillehoj. “Our aim is to develop a shelf-stable, instrument-free, rapid CRISPR-Cas13-based test for sensitive HIV detection in blood or saliva.” “We want to provide a simplified workflow that can be performed at home, as well as a quick self-test for COVID-19 antigens.” His collaborator on the HIV project is Xue “Sherry” Gao, Tennessee Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Law. Philip Cortam, Associate Professor of Psychological Science. Dr. Jason Kimata and Thomas Giordano of Baylor College of Medicine. Chagas disease is a tropical disease endemic to Latin America, but with increasing frequency of detection in the United States. It is caused by the Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi) parasite and is transmitted by insect bites. With a $435,000 grant, Lillehoj will collaborate with Dr. Rojelio Mejia of Baylor College of Medicine to develop a serological test to detect all geographic variants of the disease. Diagnosing Chagas disease is difficult because patients may present with asymptomatic or nonspecific symptoms. If untreated, acute infection progresses to the chronic phase, and 20–40% of patients develop life-threatening illnesses such as cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and cardiac arrest. “Existing serological tests are often inconclusive or give false negative/positive results,” said Lillehoj. “The World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization recommend testing using at least two different serological techniques to diagnose Chagas infection. The sample should be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control for additional testing.” This process is time consuming and expensive. The aim of this project is to conduct a serological study to detect all geographic variants of Chagas disease using carefully engineered recombinant T. cruzi antigens for highly specific detection of all subtypes. to develop a test. In 2019, an estimated 6.5 million people worldwide had Chagas disease, with approximately 173,000 new infections and 9,490 deaths each year. Lillehoj received a BA in MECH from Johns Hopkins University in 2006, followed by an MS and Ph.D. She received her MECH undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011 respectively. He joined the Rice Faculty in 2020.

