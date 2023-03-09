CDC recommends hepatitis B testing for all adults.

March 9, 2023
March 9, 2023
The CDC updated its hepatitis B testing guidance for the first time since 2008, and now recommends that every adult in the United States be tested for HBV at least once in their lifetime.
“Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection can lead to significant morbidity and mortality.” Dr. Erin E. Connors Epidemiologists and colleagues at the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STDs, and Tuberculosis Control estimate that between 580,000 and 2.4 million people in the United States are infected with HBV, two-thirds of whom are He adds that he may not have been aware of the illness. infection.
“Although treatment is not considered curative, antiviral treatment, monitoring, and liver cancer surveillance can reduce morbidity and mortality,” Conners and colleagues wrote.
The authors write that a more universal screening approach would allow for the identification of infections, and those at potential risk of infection, leading to appropriate infection control.
It can also identify people who would benefit from the HBV vaccination recently recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization. All adults between the ages of 19 and 59.
and MMWR Connors and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review of existing studies and recommendations to assess how universal adult screening for HBV affects the number and composition of screen-positive individuals with HBV infection. provided an update to the CDC’s guidance on HBV testing. May harm HBV screening.
Based on these efforts, updated CDC guidance recommends the following tests:
CDC will review and, if necessary, review these recommendations as new treatments, tests, epidemiology, hepatitis B vaccination rates, and experience gained following implementation of these recommendations become available. We plan to revise it.
“Risk-based testing alone fails to identify most people with chronic HBV infection and is ineffectively performed by providers,” the authors wrote. “Along with the vaccination strategy, Adult Universal Screening Appropriate screening of those at high risk for HBV infection will also improve health, reduce HBV infection rates in the United States, and advance the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis. ”
