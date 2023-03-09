What you need to know about the long COVID

For the latest news and information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit WHO and CDC website.

For many, what started as relatively mild cases of COVID-19 turned into protracted conditions that took weeks or months to subside. Some have not yet fully recovered. He said that since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, health care providers have struggled to understand and accurately diagnose the condition.

Somewhere between 10% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 did not need to be hospitalized, and home testing and mild cases contribute to the inaccurate case numbers, making COVID-19 a long-term risk factor. It is difficult to quantify the proportion of people who develop symptoms, but a major review of long-term COVID studies published earlier this year found that 50-70% of hospitalized people develop some form of long-term COVID. bottom. nature review microbiology.

Fortunately, it is also called the long-term incidence of COVID. “Long Distance COVID” or “Post-COVID State”, It may be declining. An analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the number of people who now or in the past reported their COVID-19 symptoms that lasted longer than three months Decreased from 35% in June 2022 to 28% in January 2023.

The condition can be mildly annoying or debilitating, ranging from loss of sense of smell, nausea, constipation, organ damage, or life-altering mental or cognitive symptoms. Non-specific symptoms, such as chest pain, that can easily fall into other health condition categories can make accurately diagnosing long-term COVID feel overshadowed.

Despite what researchers are still trying to figure out, including more treatment options, better diagnostic tools, and other factors, healthcare providers and scientists are advancing our understanding of the condition. Summarize what you know.

What are the long COVID symptoms?

Even after the initial infection has cleared, COVID-19 can linger and affect nearly every system in the body in some people. Symptoms include heart and cardiovascular problems, respiratory problems, effects on the immune system, neurological symptoms, and even reproductive problems.

Dr. Nasha SafdarThe University of Wisconsin’s medical director for infection control told CNET in 2021 that when scientists first grasp the long COVID, the key to discerning the condition is to pay attention to new symptoms that arise or never go away. rice field. , which begins about 30 days after infection. This separates the long COVID from the initial viral infection itself.

While not an exhaustive list, some lingering symptoms of COVID-19, According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and A review of lengthy COVID studies By nature, it includes:

Difficulty thinking or concentrating (“brain fog”)

difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or coughing

Malaise

chest pain

headache or migraine

my heart is pounding

joint and muscle pain

“Picking” sensation

nausea, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems

sleep problems

lightheadedness (lightheadedness)

Mood changes, such as depression or anxiety

changes in sense of smell and taste

Reproductive problems such as menstrual cycle changes and erectile dysfunction

In 2021, Safdar said the most common symptoms she saw in working with patients were those affecting “higher executive functioning.”

“Concentration, memory, being able to work as before,” Safdar said. “It’s hard to explain these kinds of symptoms, but I’m noticing a clear change from before.”

In 2023, Cognitive impairment and neurological symptoms It is still relatively common for those who have experienced post-COVID-19 effects. The Nature Review author called them “long her COVID cardinal features” and after 12 weeks he found fatigue in 32% of people infected with COVID-19 and cognitive impairment in 22%. We have shown the meta-analysis seen.

The set of symptoms of COVID-19 that affected many people infected with previous variants was Loss of taste, smell, or bothFor some people, ageusia (loss of taste) and anosmia (loss of smell) not only affect how they enjoy food and their favorite scents, but also affect memory and mental health. There is a possibility.

Andriy Onufrienko/Getty Images



A “typical” long COVID patient

people between the ages of 36 and 50 Most likely to be diagnosed with long-term COVID, according to the Fair Health Survey. The study, which looked at data from more than 78,000 patients from October 2021 to January 2022, found that more women than men had the diagnosis, and about 30% had chronic health conditions. Turns out I hadn’t been diagnosed with the condition.

Other factors that make you more likely to develop COVID-19 include lack of vaccinations, type 2 diabetes and Epstein-Barr virus (the causative virus). mononucleosis), according to a review in Nature.

People who require hospitalization after contracting COVID-19 are also more likely to have COVID-19 for a longer period of time. Socioeconomic factors can also make people more susceptible to infection, according to a Nature review. People with low incomes who are unable to take time off from work are at greater risk of contracting COVID for the long term.

In short, people with milder cases can and do develop the condition just as children do, so there is no “typical” patient with long-term COVID.・If you have hyperactivity disorder, chronic urticaria, or allergic rhinitis (allergic reactions such as urticaria or seasonal allergies), more likely to develop prolonged COVIDresearch show.

The different conditions and factors that appear to increase the likelihood of developing long-lasting COVID highlight the complexity of this disorder, the different ways it interacts with the immune system and brain, and its different causes.

Long COVID cause

Nature Review’s authors say,Multiple, potentially overlapping, and long-lasting causes of COVIDSome of these mechanisms include viral persistence (where the virus stays in the body’s tissues), neuroinflammation, excessive blood clotting, and autoimmune or disrupted immune responses, they conclude.

Dr. Devang Sanghavi, Critical Care Physician at the Mayo Clinic, told CNET in August 2022: Some extensive methods for considering various causes Long of COVID: People who are sick enough to develop organ and cell damage. people who were hospitalized and had lingering health effects from that hospitalization; people who were not hospitalized but who developed symptoms in response to the virus. The last group in particular has been the focus of research into how some people’s immune systems respond, or overreact, to viruses.

The various causes and mechanisms of lingering symptoms and health effects demonstrate the complexity of COVID-19 and its capacity as a respiratory virus to have lasting effects on other parts of the body.

Fanatical Studios/Gary Waters/Getty Images



It’s no longer a “test” for COVID

According to the CDC, no single test can determine if COVID is long-lasting. Instead, health care providers can ask if they have had COVID-19, when they may have had COVID-19 (based on a positive test result, symptoms or history of exposure), and how long they have had COVID-19. See your health history, including when symptoms started.

The lack of such a definitive marker further irritates those suffering from prolonged COVID diagnoses. And while health care providers are more aware of the pandemic’s existence this year than earlier in the year, blood tests and other routine tests for COVID-19 patients may be normal, and they may not be able to get the care they need. You have to make your own defense.

“One message we want to convey to these patients is that their symptoms are real,” Sangabi said of the long-term challenges of living with COVID, diagnosis and treatment.

“There may be no answers yet as to why, how and what we can do to help them, but they should not be struggling and suffering alone,” Sangavi said. Told.

treatment

Long-term COVID symptoms are so widespread that there is no comprehensive treatment.Instead, long-range COVID treatments, according to johns hopkins medicine, may involve a doctor who works to address your symptoms. According to Johns Hopkins, treatment depends on the condition and may prescribe various breathing exercises, physical therapy, or medication.

Long-lasting COVID symptoms may include: chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is another disorder and persistent health condition, and strategies used for ME/CFS patients may also be effective for long-standing COVID patients, says Nature. increase.

Various drugs have also begun to be tested for long-term treatment of COVID, including anti-inflammatory drugs, anticoagulants, and antihistamines. Your doctor may recommend certain drugs, depending on your symptoms and medical history.there is also some initial information As Nature reported in a March article, it suggests that COVID-19 antiviral drugs such as paxlobid may reduce long-term COVID risk, but more research is needed.

Survivor Corps, an organization for people who have been suffering from COVID-19 for a long time, Post COVID care center map For patients looking for more resources and treatments.

Preventing COVID from Prolonging: The Role of Reinfection and Vaccines

Researchers know that having a severe case of COVID-19 makes you more likely to experience COVID-19 for a long time, and that vaccines reduce the risk of severe illness. While research is ongoing, Johns Hopkins Medicine says, “Getting vaccinated will likely reduce her risk of COVID over the long term.”

However, research is unclear on how the vaccine will affect symptoms in people who have already had COVID longer. smaller studies We found that just over 16% of people experienced long-term relief of COVID symptoms after vaccination, but about 21% actually experienced worsening symptoms. Most people experienced no change. We also found a review published online by The Lancet Vaccine results for long-term symptoms of COVID are mixed.

Since COVID-19 is still around, reports of being reinfected with COVID-19 two, three, or even four times are becoming more common. And according to the Nature review authors, early research shows that her risk of prolonging COVID-19 increases after her second and third exposure to COVID-19.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your healthcare provider.