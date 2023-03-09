There are many plant-based alternative ‘unmet needs’

Anaheim, California. — A study to be presented at the Natural Product Expo West trade fair on March 10 identifies taste, texture and quality as unmet needs in plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. I’m here. A study conducted by 84.51°, a part of The Kroger Co., in partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association, also identified plant-based cheese as a specific problematic category.

Shannon Weiss, Lead Insights Consultant, Cincinnati, 84.51, said:

The study focuses on the top 50% of plant-based meat, milk and cheese consumers.

“We used that dataset to validate behaviors and recruit those consumers,” says Weis.

A total of 81 participants, behaviorally defined as having purchased plant-based meat, milk, and cheese in the past 6 months, participated in a 60-minute online conversation to discuss their category’s unmet needs. rice field. Participants identified that she was 25 to she was 64, 78% of whom were female, likely to be plant-based consumers and primary grocery shoppers at home. it was done.

“Regarding taste, the research shows very strongly that it’s an area of ​​opportunity and that people want to see the health benefits of these options,” Weiss said. The main theme we saw was maintaining taste and health with people looking for less sodium and healthier options. But it has to taste good.”

In addition to the challenges that product developers may face, different age groups may expect different taste experiences.

“Younger consumers do not want plant-based foods to imitate animal-based products, whereas more mature consumers prefer products that are similar to animal-based products in both taste and use. increase.”

Clean labels were also identified as an unmet need by the study.

“Surveys show that people are interested in less, healthier, more nutritious ingredients,” Weiss said. talked.”

Weiss said the types of ingredients served during the conversation included “fillers” and “artificial ingredients.”

“Consumers want their plant-based foods to be cleaner in order to lead a healthier lifestyle,” she said. It’s one of the main problems.”

Specifically, 54% of survey participants said, “Even though plant-based options are healthier, I hate that they hide unhealthy ingredients that people don’t realize.” Agreed.

Plant-based cheeses were identified as a particular category with significant unmet need. 73% of those who took part in the survey said they wished there was a better plant-based alternative to cheese that tasted better, melted better, and didn’t have the gritty texture of regular cheese. Agreed.

As for how companies should use the research, Weis said this is an opportunity to identify areas for improvement.

“Companies have to start with what’s in the wheelhouse,” she said. “My advice is to dig deeper into the category you’re playing in, try to understand the consumer through more detailed questions, and allow for open-ended answers.

“What do they like? What do they dislike? What do they want in your category of plant-based foods? How can you solve those pain points? What are your options? Dig deeper into these focus areas and prioritize the attributes that matter to plant-based consumers.”

As an example, Weiss said convenience is also perceived as an unmet need.

“What about better options on the go?” she said. “What are the easy options? Provide solutions for consumers while providing inspiration.”