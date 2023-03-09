Using technology to improve outcomes for people with diabetes, hypoglycemia





Two abstracts recently presented at the International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes highlighted the use of diabetes management techniques to improve clinical outcomes. Given the cost and impact of chronic illness on the U.S. healthcare system, medical technologies like digital coaching for chronic illness are increasingly being looked at as a way to deliver personalized care on a pervasive basis. According to the CDCthe estimated total cost of diabetes was $327 billion in health care costs and lost productivity. Similarly, obesity costs about $173 billion annually. The first study performed a retrospective analysis on data from DarioHealth, which seeks to expand the use of digital health tools to manage chronic disease, metabolic and musculoskeletal conditions.1 The dataset contained information on type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients from 2019 to 2022. Participants (n = 712) had starting mean blood glucose levels (BG) above 180 mg/dL, and at first and she at 12 months he obtained a reading of ≥1 BG. A subset of 178 users had more than one interaction with the coach (coach group). They were matched with a control group (non-coached group), patients who had no coaching interaction (no difference in first month mean BG; P. = .454). Researchers used nonlinear regression and nonparametric tests to test the mediating effect of coaching on BG levels. Here are the changes over the year: Mean BG levels were significantly reduced in the coached and uncoached groups (18% vs 11%; P. < .001).

Overall, the impact of coaching via digital engagement on BG decline (P. < .001).

A nonlinear regression analysis showed that the coaching interaction progressively increased measures and improved glycemic outcomes (P. < .0001) Low Engagement Users (P. < .0001)、しかし、エンゲージメントの高いユーザー (>36 activities, 92 measures), the effect of coaching was not significant. A second study analyzed the Dario database to compare hypoglycemia levels in older adults.2 Severe hypoglycemia can lead to falls, emergency room visits, cardiovascular events, and cognitive decline. Metrics related to hypoglycemia were recently added to the healthcare efficacy data and information set. A retrospective data analysis evaluated a cohort of 2,844 users of the Dario platform aged 67 or older with type 1 diabetes (T1D) or T2D. The mean number of hypoglycemia level 1 (<70mg/dL) and level 2 (<54mg/dL) events was observed monthly and compared to baseline. Hypoglycemia level 1 events were reduced from baseline by a mean of 31% and 35% (0.54; 0.51 vs. 0.78) within 6 months and persisted for more than 1 year (P. <.05), respectively Hypoglycemia level 2 events were reduced by a mean of 53% (0.08; 0.08 vs. 0.17) within 6 months and persisted over 1 year (P.< .05). The ratio of hypoglycemia readings per total readings was also significantly reduced. A subgroup analysis of 1,353 T1D or T2D patients using insulin showed a significant reduction in severe hypoglycemia level 2 by 42% (0.11 vs. 0.19) (P.< .05). Both studies show the potential for digital interventions to modify behavioral changes and improve outcomes, the company said. References 1. Fundoiano-Hershcovitz Y, Budman S, Yaniv N, Manejwala O. Impact of digital coaching on diabetes self-management and glycemic outcomes in people with type 2 diabetes. Presentation Location: 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2023; February 22-25, 2023. Berlin, Germany. Abstract 373. 2. Fundoiano-Hershcovitz Y, Budman S, Yaniv N, Manejwala O. Diabetes monitoring using a digital diabetes management system reduces hypoglycemic events in the elderly over 1 year. Presentation Location: 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2023; February 22-25, 2023. Berlin, Germany. Abstract 1012.

