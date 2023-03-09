



New treatments for dry eye disease provide relief for certain forms of dry eye patients. This treatment, called Intense Pulsed Light Therapy or IPL, can be done in a clinic and is very effective. “Dry eye is a chronic disease and fairly common. It cannot be cured, but it can be managed with IPL or other treatments, depending on the cause.” Dry eye develops when tears don’t keep the eye moist enough. This can occur if the eye is not producing enough tears or the tears are of poor quality and there is increased tear evaporation. can cause it. This condition becomes more common as we age. However, dry eye disease also affects young and middle-aged adults. It can be caused by a variety of factors that interfere with the tear film. This includes medications, working in dusty or windy environments, previous eye surgery, excessive screen time, and certain health conditions. What does dry eye feel like? If you have dry eye, you may experience the following symptoms: eye tingling, tingling, tingling

discharge

sensitivity to light

I feel like I have something in my eye

red eyes • trouble wearing contact lenses

Watery eyes as your body tries to respond to irritated eyes

Tired eyes and blurred vision

itch how to cure dry eye yourself If you occasionally experience dry eyes, you can self-treat the condition with over-the-counter artificial tears, eyelid wipes, omega-3 supplements (discuss dosage with your doctor), and lubricating ointments. “If using artificial tears three or more times a day does little to help, see an ophthalmologist for a dry eye evaluation so your doctor can determine the underlying cause and recommend treatments specific to your condition.” Please consider allowing us to recommend legislation,” says Dr. Klusaw. “Depending on the cause, there are various prescription drugs and treatments to help alleviate or manage the condition.” Who are the IPL Candidates? IPL therapy is especially effective for those experiencing increased tear evaporation due to blocked sebaceous glands. It occurs when the oil film produced by the small glands (meibomian glands) at the edge of the eyelid becomes clogged. IPL can also be used in individuals with ocular rosacea (which often occurs in people with the skin condition rosacea). “IPL is safe and FDA-approved, but not covered by insurance,” says Dr. Klusaw. How is the IPL performed? Outpatient procedures use selective wavelengths of light to destroy abnormal blood vessels that cause inflammation. Light is converted into heat, creating a warming effect. This increases the expression capacity of the oil glands. “Usually four treatments are given two to four weeks apart, and you start to see results after the third treatment,” says Dr. Klusaw. “Treatment can be repeated as needed. Patients may require additional therapy 6 to 12 months after the last treatment. It’s hard to know because it could affect you.” If you have chronic dry eye, Dr. Klusaw recommends seeking an evaluation from your healthcare provider. “Untreated dry eye disease can negatively affect quality of life and vision,” she says. “In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as eye infections.” Need help with dry eye? Schedule an appointment with one of our eye experts at 402.559.2020.

