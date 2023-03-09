



Participants with the highest intake of water-based nitrates were 1.6 times more likely to develop low-to-moderate prostate cancer than those with the lowest exposure. Long-term exposure to nitrates in drinking water was found to be associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer, especially aggressive tumors, according to recent findings published in . Environmental health perspective.1 The study, conducted by the Barcelona Institute for International Health, found that the association was highest among those who belonged to the youngest category analyzed and had a diet low in fiber, fruits, vegetables and vitamin C. It turned out to be expensive. This retrospective study examined 697 hospital-acquired prostate cancer cases between 2008 and 2013. Of the 697 cases, 590 had low- to moderate-grade tumors, 97 had aggressive tumors, and 10 had no available information. In the control arm, 927 population-based cases were recruited in Spain. Participants are between the ages of 20 and 85. The researchers found that participants with the highest intake of waterborne nitrates, defined as an average of 14 mg per day, were more likely to have low-to-intermediate malignancy compared with participants in the lowest exposure category (defined as 6). found that they were 1.6 times more likely to develop a grade of prostate cancer. mg daily average. The group with high intake of aqueous nitrates was three times more likely to develop advanced prostate cancer than the group with low intake. increased by 22% for every 5 mg increase per day. “Our findings support this possibility, suggesting that advanced prostate cancer, which is associated with a worse prognosis, has a different underlying etiology than indolent, slow-growing tumors. Risks associated with consuming nitrates in water have already been observed in people consuming water with nitrate levels below the maximum level allowed by European Directives (50 mg nitrate per liter of water). Researchers and News release about the findings, lead author of the study.2 The researchers also analyzed whether other factors, such as age, dietary fiber intake, fruit and vegetable intake, and vitamin C intake, influenced the association. A stronger association between prostate cancer and water-based nitrate intake was observed in the youngest compared to the oldest. The association was stronger in those with lower intakes than in those with lower intakes. Similarly, this association was stronger for patients with lower fiber intakes, with prostate cancer OR of 2.34 for patients with the lowest average fiber intake (≤11 grams per day) and the lowest average intake. g/day), the OR was 0.95. The authors emphasize that this study provides only the first line of evidence for an association between waterborne nitrate exposure and prostate cancer, and further research is needed to confirm the association. bottom. “Exposure to nitrates from drinking water does not cause prostate cancer. is to facilitate a review of the levels of nitrates allowed for References 1. Donat-Vargas C, Kogevinas M, Castaño-Vintals G, et al. Long-term exposure to nitrates and trihalomethanes in drinking-water and prostate cancer: a multicase-control study in Spain (MCC-Spain). Environmental health perspective. Published online March 8, 2023. Accessed March 9, 2023. doi:10.1289/EHP11391 2. Long-term exposure to nitrates in drinking water may be a risk factor for prostate cancer. news release. Barcelona Institute for Global Health, ISGlobal. March 8, 2023. Accessed March 9, 2023. https://www.newswise.com/articles/long-term-exposure-to-nitrate-in-drinking-water-may-be-a-risk-factor-for-prostate-cancer?sc=mwhr&xy=10016681

