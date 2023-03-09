Mediterranean diet reduced signs of Alzheimer’s disease in brain tissue





9 March 2023 – Following the MIND or Mediterranean diet may reduce brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease by an amount equivalent to aging up to 18 years, new research suggests . I didn’t have to carefully follow an entire meal plan to see significant effects. It seems that just doing some can keep your brain young. “These results are exciting. Just as improving people’s diets in just one area, such as eating six or more servings of green leafy vegetables a week and avoiding fried foods, they’re about four years younger.” , was associated with a reduction in amyloid plaques in the brain, said Dr. Agarwal, an assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. statement. This study investigated how diet is related to amyloid plaques and tangles in the brain, characteristic physical signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Amyloid plaques are clumps of toxic proteins that block communication between brain cells. Tangles refer to changes that disrupt the way nutrients are transported in the brain. mayo clinic. Details in this week’s issue of the journal neurologythe study looked at the brains of 581 deceased people who had registered before they died and provided detailed information about their diet. “When we examined the brains of the participants after autopsy, we found plaques and tangles in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease and older people with normal cognition,” Agarwal said. People who went to had less plaque and tangles.” According to the Mayo Clinic, 6.5 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. One of the early signs is forgetting recent events and conversations, but as the disease progresses, severe memory loss can occur, limiting the ability to carry out daily tasks. In this study, variations in people’s physical activity levels, or whether they were smokers or had circulatory problems, did not influence the health benefits of following the MIND or Mediterranean diets. The Mediterranean diet mainly means eating fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, wholesome grains, olive oil, fish, and limiting red meat and dairy products. The MIND diet is a hybrid plan built from the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (diet to stop high blood pressure) diet and includes whole grains, leafy greens, other vegetables, berries, beans, nuts, lean meats and fish. It is a variation of the Mediterranean plan that focuses on , chicken, olive oil. The MIND Diet limits cheese, butter, fried foods, and sweets.

In this study, researchers found that the more green leafy vegetables someone ate, the fewer signs of Alzheimer’s disease they had in the brain. looked 19 years younger than brains of people who ate once a week or never. Those who followed the Mediterranean diet strictly had plaques and tangles in their brains as well as those who were 18 years younger than those in the study who did not have the healthiest eating patterns. Strict adherence to the MIND Diet translated into as much plaque and tangles as people who ate mostly unhealthy foods were 12 years younger. The findings are “enough for people to consider adding these vegetables to their diet,” Agarwal said. “Future studies are needed to further establish our findings.” The authors caution that their findings fell short of proving that diet caused the slow changes seen in people’s brains. “This is not causal, but it does show that what we eat, even in moderate amounts, affects brain health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20230309/mediterranean-diets-reduced-signs-of-alzheimers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

