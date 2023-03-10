Taking Ozempic to Lose Weight Could Cost You $1400 a Month

Share on Pinterest Many insurance companies do not cover the cost of new weight loss drugs.Getty Images A new class of antidiabetic drugs has proven effective in helping people lose weight quickly.

Many insurance plans do not cover these drugs when used to treat obesity, making them prohibitively expensive.

Some people are forced to change their obesity treatment regimen because of the cost. It’s no secret that obesity is an ongoing public health problem in the United States, but the scale of the problem may surprise you. In an interview with Healthline, Dr. Atif IqbalFACS, FASMBS, a board-certified general surgeon and medical director of the Gastroenterological Care Center at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, described the situation as “very disappointing.” “America leads the world in obesity. We are number one. Estimate By 2035, 50% of the US population is projected to be obese. These are staggering numbers,” he said. obesity rate It has increased Over the decades, the last few years have brought new challenges, but we are just beginning. “What has hit us hard has been the pandemic over the last two and a half years. Plus, obesity has increased significantly, adding trillions of dollars to the healthcare industry’s burden,” Iqbal said. That may sound like an outrageous amount of money, but obesity is not an isolated condition.It can increase your risk of many other complications that require additional medical intervention and support. “Obesity is the root of all diseases. It leads to problems. We have to take obesity very seriously,” said Iqbal.

People have long relied on drugs to control and reverse obesity. “We are still living in a very serious epidemic of obesity, but we have more treatment strategies today than we did five years ago,” he said. Dr. Ruthuya Patelan expert in obesity medicine at Northwestern Medical Central DuPage Hospital near Chicago. Patel shared with Healthline exactly how this new class of weight loss pills works. “GLP-1 is a hormone secreted by the gut in response to food intake. It has multiple functions. One is to tell the brain that you are full. , it slows down the emptying of the stomach, and three, it improves postprandial insulin secretion,” Patel explains. “This hormonal effect is blunted in obese and diabetic patients, and when treated with a GLP-1 agonist like semaglutide, they tend to lose weight without suffering from hunger,” Patel added. Semaglutide is the generic name for WeGovy, an anti-obesity drug. It is also marketed under the name Ozempic to treat diabetes. “It’s the same drug, but the dosage is slightly different for diabetes drugs and obesity drugs,” Patel said. A similar drug, tirzepatide, currently used to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro, will be reviewed by the FDA later this year for use as an obesity drug. “These are all weekly injections, whether they’re used to treat obesity or diabetes,” Patel said. With all-time obesity and new effective drugs on the market, it seems like a natural combination at first. That’s insurance coverage. “We’re getting better coverage, but it’s far from what it should be,” says Patel. so what’s the problem?

Many policies are designed to cover the treatment of serious illnesses and impending life-threatening conditions. However, the prevention of serious illness seems to be an exception. Or – perhaps – excluded. “Insurance plans may have plan exclusions that exclude certain benefits entirely. not. That’s why we still discriminate against obese patients,” Patel said. It’s not just private insurance plans that don’t cover these new weight loss drugs. “Obesity care is still a plan exclusion in a significant number of commercial insurance plans. Medicare and Medicaid do not cover weight loss drugs. I don’t know how long it will last,” Patel said. This creates an uncomfortable conversation in the clinic. “I actually had these discussions with my patients when they were near Medicare. But I will retire soon,” Patel said. “I’ve had long discussions with them about not using this type of drug if you can’t keep it up for long. It’s not enough time to wake me up. Having to find an alternative treatment that is strictly different than your doctor’s recommended plan just because it costs you can be a tough pill to swallow. how much is “It’s about $1,400 a month, depending on whether it’s tilzepatide or semaglutide. I think the difference in cost is about $200. If you’re paying over $1,000 a month and you have to take that drug forever, We’re not doing it at our own expense,” Patel said.