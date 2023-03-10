Health
Taking Ozempic to Lose Weight Could Cost You $1400 a Month
- A new class of antidiabetic drugs has proven effective in helping people lose weight quickly.
- Many insurance plans do not cover these drugs when used to treat obesity, making them prohibitively expensive.
- Some people are forced to change their obesity treatment regimen because of the cost.
It’s no secret that obesity is an ongoing public health problem in the United States, but the scale of the problem may surprise you.
In an interview with Healthline, Dr. Atif IqbalFACS, FASMBS, a board-certified general surgeon and medical director of the Gastroenterological Care Center at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, described the situation as “very disappointing.”
“America leads the world in obesity. We are number one. Estimate By 2035, 50% of the US population is projected to be obese. These are staggering numbers,” he said.
obesity rate
“What has hit us hard has been the pandemic over the last two and a half years. Plus, obesity has increased significantly, adding trillions of dollars to the healthcare industry’s burden,” Iqbal said.
That may sound like an outrageous amount of money, but obesity is not an isolated condition.It can increase your risk of many other complications that require additional medical intervention and support.
“Obesity is the root of all diseases. It leads to problems. We have to take obesity very seriously,” said Iqbal.
People have long relied on drugs to control and reverse obesity.
“We are still living in a very serious epidemic of obesity, but we have more treatment strategies today than we did five years ago,” he said. Dr. Ruthuya Patelan expert in obesity medicine at Northwestern Medical Central DuPage Hospital near Chicago.
Patel shared with Healthline exactly how this new class of weight loss pills works.
“GLP-1 is a hormone secreted by the gut in response to food intake. It has multiple functions. One is to tell the brain that you are full. , it slows down the emptying of the stomach, and three, it improves postprandial insulin secretion,” Patel explains.
“This hormonal effect is blunted in obese and diabetic patients, and when treated with a GLP-1 agonist like semaglutide, they tend to lose weight without suffering from hunger,” Patel added.
Semaglutide is the generic name for WeGovy, an anti-obesity drug. It is also marketed under the name Ozempic to treat diabetes.
“It’s the same drug, but the dosage is slightly different for diabetes drugs and obesity drugs,” Patel said.
A similar drug, tirzepatide, currently used to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro, will be reviewed by the FDA later this year for use as an obesity drug.
“These are all weekly injections, whether they’re used to treat obesity or diabetes,” Patel said.
With all-time obesity and new effective drugs on the market, it seems like a natural combination at first. That’s insurance coverage.
“We’re getting better coverage, but it’s far from what it should be,” says Patel.
so what’s the problem?
Many policies are designed to cover the treatment of serious illnesses and impending life-threatening conditions. However, the prevention of serious illness seems to be an exception. Or – perhaps – excluded.
“Insurance plans may have plan exclusions that exclude certain benefits entirely. not. That’s why we still discriminate against obese patients,” Patel said.
It’s not just private insurance plans that don’t cover these new weight loss drugs.
“Obesity care is still a plan exclusion in a significant number of commercial insurance plans. Medicare and Medicaid do not cover weight loss drugs. I don’t know how long it will last,” Patel said.
This creates an uncomfortable conversation in the clinic.
“I actually had these discussions with my patients when they were near Medicare. But I will retire soon,” Patel said.
“I’ve had long discussions with them about not using this type of drug if you can’t keep it up for long. It’s not enough time to wake me up.
Having to find an alternative treatment that is strictly different than your doctor’s recommended plan just because it costs you can be a tough pill to swallow. how much is
“It’s about $1,400 a month, depending on whether it’s tilzepatide or semaglutide. I think the difference in cost is about $200. If you’re paying over $1,000 a month and you have to take that drug forever, We’re not doing it at our own expense,” Patel said.
Some people can buy these drugs themselves without insurance, and some doctors offer payment plans that can help others.
“We tell our patients a copay price that is set by the pharmaceutical company, not by us, and they can buy it on their own. It’s entirely up to the patient,” Iqbal said.
But for most people, it’s not a viable option.
There are other classes of drugs that can be used to treat obesity, but they may be part of the same insurance exclusions that prevent coverage for semaglutide.
“There are cheaper drugs that can be taken orally that are not semaglutide. They are not as good as Wegovy. Become.
Still, there remains a system in which people with more financial wealth receive better care than those without.
“All types of weight loss attempts — medications, surgeries, dietary programs — are all tools. It’s important to get involved. We should hope to recover,” Iqbal explained.
Losing weight below the obese or overweight threshold is good for your long-term health, but only if you stay within that range. If the weight comes back, the risks are the same.
“There are some negative effects as the metabolism comes and goes, adjusting and readjusting, but overall, once the weight is regained, the baseline risk of all these major health problems discussed previously is will return to an increased state,” said Iqbal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/ozempic-for-weight-loss-costs-insurance-coverage-and-financial-risks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hear what former Fox commentator Tucker Carlson thinks about Trump’s texts
- Taking Ozempic to Lose Weight Could Cost You $1400 a Month
- Pakistani Imran Khan says government wants him ‘out’ | Al Jazeera News Feed
- Corgan Presents Three Ideas for New Hollywood Burbank Airport
- Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) Full Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, When & Where to Watch – Everything You Need to Know | Cricket news
- Men’s jewelry trends for spring/summer ICEHIPHOP
- Google Pixel Fold spotted in New York
- UNECE region far from meeting the 2030 agenda: SDG status report | News | SDG knowledge hub
- Digital rectal exam may miss early prostate cancer: study
- Turkey, Sweden and Finland agree to continue NATO membership talks
- When Jokowi buys for Rp. 100,000 Koko shirts
- Mexican president denounces calls for US military to target cartels | Drug News