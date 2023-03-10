Health
9 underutilized tools for dealing with anxiety
MahbubHasan2550/Pixabay
Anxiety is something people deal with on a regular basis. Even if you feel a little worry or excessive anxiety that leads to debilitating disorders, be on one’s mind Common.
Here are nine perhaps lesser-known tools that can help reduce the impact anxiety has on you. These tools are not a substitute for professional support for people whose anxiety affects their ability to navigate life.
mindfulness
Are you nervous when you sit down to take the test? That’s normal! However, we often feel anxious about future events and often uncertain of the outcome.
mindfulness It means being present in the moment. To remind yourself to be present and safe, tap the soft area behind your ear with your palm or press gently with your finger.when you have Note Allow yourself to feel your body and remind yourself that what you are worried about is not really happening right now. Then deliberately pay attention to where you are. For example, if you are drinking coffee: smell the drink, pay attention to the heat, enjoy the taste, look at the image of the mug. Being where you are helps reduce your state of worry about something that may or may not happen.
breathwork
Intentional breathing helps you feel connected to your body. This is especially important for those who often feel disconnected from their physical self and experience anxiety.Deep breathing increases the amount of oxygen your body receives and activates your parasympathetic nervous system. nervous system, creates a calm feeling. Other types of breathing exercises have similar results. Deep breathing, abdominal breathing, and yogic breathing have different results. Experiment with different types of breathing techniques to find what works best for you.
qigong
pronounced chi-gon, qigong An ancient Chinese practice for improving physical and mental health. Consisting of simple movements and breathing techniques, qigong optimizes the flow of energy in the body.physical, psychological, and spiritual advantage. Qigong can be practiced at home (there are great videos available online), but practicing it with others can improve your sense of social connection.
yoga
Yoga poses, called asanas, can quickly soothe an anxious person, inner workings of yoga to improve the ability of practitioners mental health connection with the world around us.Traditionally, yoga practice is aimed at improving emotional stabilityTo reap these benefits, look for a yoga instructor who focuses on the fundamentals of yoga practice.
sing
Singing stimulates the production of various feel-good chemicals in the brain, including: oxytocinserotonin, and dopamineRemember, your brain doesn’t care if you sing “well”. The judgments you impose on yourself won’t affect your production of feel-good chemicals. Or just ham. Either way, your mood will likely improve.
animal companion
A cat, dog, horse, or companion animal that you resonate with can help you stay present and make you feel connected and supported. It becomes difficult to worry about the future.Physically, being with animals stress hormone Lowers cortisol and blood pressure. In many ways, companion animals support our mental health.
sleep regulation
One of the symptoms of chronic anxiety disorder is disturbed sleep patterns. Doing everything you can to ensure and maintain a regular sleep schedule is important to reduce anxiety. It’s natural to feel anxious when you’re tired every day! If you’re having trouble adjusting your sleep, talk to your sleep specialist doctor.
accept
It’s normal to feel a little anxious before a job interview. Limited anxiety is acknowledging that some situations are frightening. However, extreme feelings of anxiety that limit your ability to function and enjoy life can be partially addressed through acceptance.
Most of the time, it is situations that we have little or no control over that make us feel anxious. Thinking about inflation and how to make ends meet might spin you out or have an anxiety attack. You may worry about your children at school. Whenever you feel anxious, remember that you are doing the best you can and that some things are out of our control.
acupuncture
Acupuncture has a history of thousands of years as a treatment for mental and physical health problems. One of the advantages of acupuncture is that it is a passive treatment. Acupuncture for anxiety It can give a person an instant calmness and works over time to balance the nervous system. Some insurance covers the use of acupuncture and is often available at home. Addiction and trauma treatment program.
Seek professional help
The intermittent experience of feeling anxious is part of the human experience. The above tips should address the occasional experience of anxiety. It’s also a great tool to use alongside professional support.
If you feel anxious on a regular basis, or if your anxiety is interfering with your ability to function in your life, you will need professional help.a caring psychotherapist Or a counselor can help you find the root of your anxiety and develop better tools to deal with it, and can refer you if needed. Mental support.
Seek professional help if symptoms start to worsen or become unbearable. You deserve to live in a healthy state of mind.
