Council supports No Tobacco Day 2023 – Rotherham Metropolitan Council





Rotherham Council and health partners across the borough are raising awareness about the risks of smoking and the services available to help you quit on No Tobacco Day 2023.

No Tobacco Day is a national awareness day aimed at helping smokers who want to quit by highlighting available support. The theme for this year’s No Tobacco Day is “Smoking and Dementia.” According to Alzheimers UK there is strong evidence that smoking may increase the risk of dementia. In addition to an increased risk of developing dementia, smokers are also at increased risk of other health conditions such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory diseases such as COPD. Rotherham has a wide range of supports to help people who want to quit smoking. This includes the Get Healthy Rotherham Service, which offers smoke-free services to residents who wish to quit. Through the Get Healthy Rotherham service, you have access to your own Get Healthy coach who will provide support and motivation for up to three months to help you quit smoking. You can also get advice on various ways to quit, including using nicotine replacement therapy such as nicotine gum or nicotine patches. There is also support through the NHS Better Health service which can be accessed online. www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking Or download the free NHS Quit Smoking App. If you are pregnant, you can also get expert support from Rotherham Hospital’s pregnant smoking team. This team provides weekly face-to-face or phone support, free nicotine replacement therapy and information on e-cigarette use, and other support during and during pregnancy. postpartum period. For more information, visit her website at: www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/Maternity_and_Gynaecology/Stopping_Smoking_During_Pregnancy. Rotherham Council Secretary David Roche, Minister for Adult Social Welfare and Public Health, said: Talk to friendly services like Get Healthy Rotherham and the Rotherham Smoking in Pregancy team. “With support, you are four times more likely to quit. You can also use the NHS smoking cessation app and website to get advice, guidance and support so you can find the best way to quit smoking that fits your goals. You can find a way, don’t struggle alone, find what works best for you and stop the habit altogether.” Bev Farnish, Health Improvement Manager, Tobacco Treatment Team, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: We know smoking is addictive and we are here to help those who are ready to begin their journey to quit smoking. “Inpatients in hospitals, outpatient clinics, or patients undergoing treatment at home can all access smoking cessation support from tobacco treatment advisors, providing behavioral support as well as nicotine replacement therapy. and can help patients access community-based services.” There are other benefits to quitting smoking. On average, quitting smoking saves you up to 38 pounds per week. This equates to savings of approximately £2,000 per year. Quitting smoking also reduces the risk of accidental fires. Cigarette smoking fires are relatively rare but remain a leading cause of fatal house fires. Matt Gillatt, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager, said: “We fully support No Smoking Day and anyone embarking on a no-smoking journey. “If you are still smoking when you start your journey, we recommend that you use a suitable ashtray and never smoke when you are tired or drowsy.” More information on protecting your home against fire is available at: www.syfire.gov.uk/safety-advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/news/article/774/council-supports-no-smoking-day-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos