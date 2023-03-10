According to experts, the increase in flu cases is an annual phenomenon.Emphasis on prevention with masks and cough etiquette





As flu cases rise and deaths from H3N2, the influenza A subtype, are feared, doctors and public health officials believe that the rise in flu cases is a seasonal phenomenon and that H3N2 is an exception, even if it is new. I’ve tried to reassure people that it’s not dangerous. “Influenza A and B and their various subtypes and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are circulating not only in Kerala but worldwide since COVID-19 transmission started to decline. In October-November 2022, of the 3,000 ILI (influenza-like illness) cases tested, 14.3% of the samples were positive for influenza virus A/B. The fact is that following a global pattern, all the precautions we have taken to prevent COVID-19 (use of masks, avoidance of closed and crowded spaces, cough etiquette, hand hygiene), It is also very useful for prevention, said R. Aravind, Director of Infectious Diseases, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He noted that states had issued guidelines to step up non-pharmacological interventions as early as December 2022 as flu cases were on the rise. SARI/CITY case The ICMR has been conducting pan-respiratory virus surveillance through the U.S. Institute for Virology Research and Development since December 15, and nearly half of hospitalized severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and ILI cases in OP clinics have It is reported to be due to H3N2. . ICMR data suggest that H3N2 leads to more hospitalizations, with 10% of SARI patients requiring oxygen and 7% requiring ICU care. Although it is difficult to distinguish between influenza A/B, RSV, and COVID-19 on clinical characteristics alone, health departments follow guidelines related to patient ABC categories for testing for these respiratory viruses. Testing is not required for patients with fever or flu symptoms. Testing and subtyping are performed for surveillance purposes or when symptoms appear to be increasing in severity. The Alappuzha Unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Capital’s Higher Institute of Virology have been testing surveillance samples since the last few months. “Influenza A and B cases have increased over the last few months, and although they are highly contagious, patients respond well to oseltamivir. H3N2 predominates, but another influenza A subtype, Cases of H1N1 have also occurred.Seasonal variations in influenza viruses are also very common in Kerala.Only systematic research over a period of time can reveal an accurate picture of the virus in circulation. ,” said E. Sreekumar, director of IAV. Category at risk The flu virus has a very low fatality rate, but as always, people with medical complications, the elderly, and pregnant women continue to be at risk of severe disease. Action must be taken. Doctors say a flu vaccine for the elderly should be considered at this time. A senior health official said surveillance for ILI/SARI was being strengthened in the province and its focus was entirely on prevention. Because the flu is highly contagious, children should not be sent to school if they have flu or fever symptoms. Fever cases in ambulatory clinics are on the rise, but seasonal viral fevers are also seen, so not all cases can be attributed to her H3N2. Oseltamivir is highly effective, so early treatment of symptomatic elderly, pregnant women, and children is desirable.

